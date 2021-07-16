ST. MARYS — Relay for Life of Elk County’s “Light the Night” event in May raised $16,000 for the American Cancer Society. And, fundraisers are continuing throughout the summer.
Light the Night was held on Depot Street May 15, featuring 45 vendors and relay teams, said Susan Babik, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society’s northeast region. This year’s event looked much different, due to COVID-19 challenges.
“Without knowing what state mandates and restrictions would be in place, the leadership team did their best to have an event that would offer the community the opportunity to come out and show their support,” she said.
Babik extended a big “Thank you” to event sponsors, Elk County ABATE (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education), Relay for Life leadership and teams for generosity and support. In partnership with Light the Night, Elk County ABATE hosted a dice run that day as well.
The May event focused on the Luminaria part of the standard relay, said Babik.
“For a donation, a luminaria was displayed to remember a loved one who lost their battle with cancer, or honor someone who suffered from cancer and is now a survivor,” she said.
This part of the event showed immense support for RFL of Elk County, Babik noted, with more than 500 luminarias on display.
Marianne Swartzwelder, who is on the team “Spirit of Hope,” said RFL is important to her for a couple of reasons.
“I started doing Relay for my dad who had lung cancer, but now I also do it for myself,” she said.
Swartzwelder, an event leader of survivorship of Elk County, is a five-year breast cancer survivor.
She displayed an ornament on a wooden ribbon at Light the Night, said Swartzwelder, for the survivors who registered.
Fundraising for RFL is continuing throughout the summer, too.
The Flo. Brothers Fire Smoked Pizza truck will be set up at Burke’s Ace Home Center on the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys July 16-18, with a percentage of sales benefiting RFL.
“Rollin’ for a Cure,” a Jeep dice run, will be held at Bear Creek Wines July 31.
There is also a basket bingo and semi-annual stand-up comedy show that is in the planning stages for fall 2021, Babik notes.
For more information on getting involved in RFL, call Babik at 814-594-0891 or email susan.babik@cancer.org.