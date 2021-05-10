ST. MARYS — “Cancer doesn’t stop, so neither will we.”
Relay for Life of Elk County will host its “Walk Thru Luminaria Event” from noon-9 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the new city park behind the City of St. Marys parking garage on Depot Street.
Susan Babik, the community development manager for the Northeast region of the American Cancer Society, said this event was “very successful” in September 2020, with many positive comments from the community. The event took place instead of the annual Relay for Life of Elk County event.
“Even when facing challenges of COVID-19, relayers found a way to have their event. It may look different than it has in the past, but our passion and commitment remains the same,” said Babik.
The event allows the community the opportunity to support RFL of Elk County, as well as remember loved ones lost to cancer or a survivor through a luminaria ceremony.
The luminaria service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The bags are transformed and illuminated at dusk.
“Each luminaria is personalized with a name, photo, message or drawing in memory or honor of a friend or loved one who has been affected by cancer,” said Babik.
The RFL of Elk County team worked hard to make this happen, Babik adds, with support from the City of St. Marys.
“Volunteers are the heart and soul of Relay For Life,” said Babik. “We welcome people who are interested joining our efforts. There are many different levels of engagement, and it’s a great way for students to fulfill their community service requirements and develop new skills.”
Last year’s event raised around $5,000 for ACS. The total amount raised in 2020 was $50,500, Babik said. The goal for 2021 is $60,000.
Music and announcements will be provided by Audio Impressions/Mike Micale and Mike McAllister.
Due to the pandemic, the Survivor Dinner, ceremony and lap around the track will not take place at Light the Night.
Last year’s event welcomed 21 vendors, and 44 are expected this year, said Babik. Those interested can contact Marianne Swartzwelder at 757-403-3508.
Luminaria forms are available at Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union, CNB Bank in St. Marys and Ridgway and MJ’s Mart in Kersey. Luminaria will also be available the day of the event, and the cost is determined by the person. A donation of $5 is suggested.