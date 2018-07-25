DuBOIS — The 24th annual Relay for Life of DuBois fundraiser Saturday saw cancer fighters, survivors and supporters gather in purple at the DuBois City Park to spread awareness.
Twenty-one teams participated, raising more than $60,000 over a 12-hour period to support the American Cancer Society in its mission to save lives, said ACS Northeast Region Community Development Manager Susan Babik.
“It is moving to see the Relay participants and teams come together to be a part of this fight,” Babik said. “Together, with Relays across the nation, they are making a difference.”
RFL of DuBois welcomed more than 100 cancer survivors, who enjoyed fellowship and a dinner with others like themselves at 6 p.m., before going to the stage area for the survivor ceremony and lap.
Terry Maloney spoke at the ceremony on stage, and Sherri Ramsey sang for the “Hope Lights the Way” luminaria service, which lights up the park’s walkway at night in honor of lives lost to cancer.
“Our luminaria ceremony demonstrated the community’s warmth and strength in honoring survivors and those who are no longer with us,” Babik said.
Unfortunately, Saturday’s rainy weather prevented volunteers and family members from lighting the candles for the luminaria service. A special ceremony will be held in the fall to make up for that and complete the event, Babik said.
Relay teams walked the “Lap of Remembrance” and the Team Lap together, uniting to “team up for the fight.”
Participants also enjoyed live music by Dos Hombres and the Buck Shot Band, as well as raffle ticket drawings, food and crafts.
There was also a purple “Relay gorilla” mascot, (Dean Kysor), dancing around, with his pal the “Relay joker,” (Charlie Johnson).
Catherine Ator-Kysor and her husband, Dean, are Relay for Life of DuBois advocates and committee members. Catherine is a thyroid cancer survivor herself who has been in remission for about 15 years. Dean, who is a local mailman, dresses up as the purple gorilla at each fundraiser, walking around and entertaining people with photos and dance moves.
“You get to see the best side of people – the people who are fighting for their lives,” Kysor said in a previous Courier Express article. “I get to work with people who are fighting for the same thing that we’re there fighting for, too.”
The RFL 2019 kick off will begin just a couple months from now in October, where passionate volunteers, organization members and dedicated sponsors will begin planning again for next summer.
“We hope to grow our number of teams and participants, so we can continue the movement in DuBois to make a difference in the lives of people touched by this terrible disease.”
The ACS thanks the many community businesses, sponsors and teams that work tirelessly to make this event a success.
One in three Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to the ACS.
“There is no finish line until we find a cure.”
For more information, visit www.cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.