Local veterans, first responders and everyday Americans are looking at the flag a little differently today, remembering a morning that went down in history and united a brokenhearted country.
Many remember exactly where they were, and how they felt, on this day 17 years ago. Some were sitting in front of the television watching news reports, shedding tears of disbelief and grief at the destruction they were seeing — black clouds of smoke and debris fell from the sky, covering a formerly happy city.
Sept. 11, 2001 started out as any other buzzing and busy New York City morning, and quickly turned into a devastating terrorist attack and historical tragedy — one that would forever impact the future of the United States, its people and its military.
Islamic extremists hijacked four airplanes that day, with the first attack starting around 8:45 a.m. Two planes struck the twin towers at the World Trade Center, a third the Pentagon in Washington, DC and the fourth — United Flight 93 — into a field in Somerset County, Pa.
Almost 3,000 people were killed that day, including innocent civilians and the firefighters, first responders and police officers trying to save them. Sept. 11, 2001, was the “deadliest day in history for NYC firefighters” — 343 of them were killed, according to www.history.com. The War on Terrorism was launched immediately in response to the attacks.
Area organizations, such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the VA Outpatient Clinic offer counseling and resources to local and homeless veterans, the Wounded Warrior Project, Comfort Warriors and others, helping soldiers recover, mentally and physically, when they return home.
In 2003, the DuBois Vet Center expanded its various counseling services to include World War II to current-day veterans, including veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism, according to Outreach Program Specialist David Grey.
A 9/11 Ceremony will be held at First United Methodist Church on Tuesday. The blessing of first responders and their vehicles will be held at 5:30 p.m. along West Long Avenue in DuBois, and the service will begin at 7 p.m., said Pastor and speaker John Emigh. FUMC has held this ceremony for about 17 years.
Those looking to honor a loved one or pay their respects can visit the Ground Zero and 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City, where expert guided and educational tours are dedicated to heroism and remembrance.
Just two hours away from DuBois is the Flight 93 National Memorial Site, located in Shanksville, at the crash of the site of the fourth plane’s crash.
Sept. 11 is also known as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, where people participate in community service projects throughout the country as a tribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.