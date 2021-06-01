DuBOIS — America’s many heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s freedom were honored at the annual Memorial Day service at Morningside Cemetery in DuBois on Monday.
“In our country we do a wonderful job of creating and building physical memorials — the Vietnam War Wall, the World War II Memorial, the Korean Memorial, the 9/11 Memorial,” said main speaker, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul Kennedy. “Memorials are solid symbols of the nation’s desire to physically commemorate our fallen heroes. At these hallowed places we can see and even trace with our fingertips the names of those in uniform who have given their lives in defense of our country. Memorial Day is a special holiday, a single day during which we honor the spirit of all those who died in service to our nation, by whom we continue to remember and honor in our hearts.”
Kennedy, who has had a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Army, which he joined in 1968 and retired in September of 2008 as Chief Warrant Officer 4, was introduced by Master of Ceremony, John Fritz of the DuBois American Legion.
“He (Kennedy) has served our country with honor for over 40 years,” said Fritz. Some of Kennedy’s duties have included serving as communications operator and officer, COMSEC officer, he was the ensign at the Honor Guard at Fort Hood, and Joint Task Force Security Officer. He also served in Iraq in 2003, as well as security officer in charge of all communications security from Kuwait to Baghdad from 2006 to 2008. He also served in Vietnam from 1968-69.
“He’s continuing to serve the country with those same honors through his dedication to the American Legion, where his duties have included post commander, district commander, western section commander, Department of Pennsylvania Commander,” said Fritz. “He is currently the alternate National Executive Committeeman for the Department of Pennsylvania.”
On Memorial Day, Kennedy noted that instead of seeing a stone monument, “we see the faces of all of those, who over the years, sacrificed their lives in defense of freedom. We see all our fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in an ongoing hostilities in the Middle East. We see the many young men who perished with their ships in Pearl Harbor. We see the faces of military nurses, who through many wars and conflicts provided care amidst chaos. And we see the brave faces and those men and women who died in Vietnam and Korea. Whose sacrifices went unrecognized for years because of the unpopularity of the conflicts they found themselves in.”
Memorial Day is also a time to think about the families and friends, “and perhaps people we know, and we mark this special day by celebrating their legacy while grieving their absence in our lives,” said Kennedy.
For a long time, Kennedy said Memorial Day seemed to be at risk of becoming just another day off work, a reason to have a picnic or a barbecue, the opening of community pools, or the beginning of summer vacation.
“But in recent years a shift in thinking has transpired, a new awareness of the sacrifices our military members are making is emerging, becoming an ingrained part of our American experience,” said Kennedy. “I can’t put my finger on what exactly caused this shift. Maybe it was the lessons learned from the Vietnam conflict, or perhaps the shared experience of seeing today’s young men and women fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, or it could even be the many movies and TV shows that suddenly has shed new light on the real sacrifices that our service members make.”
Regardless of the reason, said Kennedy, “something has changed about the way Americans now think about their heroes and that shift transcends politics, cultural differences in religion. President Kennedy once said ‘The nation reveres itself only by the men it produces, but also by the men it honors and the men it remembers.’ Of course today we equally honor service men and women, but the sentiment remains clear.”
During his speech, Kennedy dedicated a prayer to Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tully, of Falls Creek, who was killed in action Aug. 23, 2007, while conducting a combat patrol outside of Al Aziziya, Iraq. The vehicle Tully was riding in was hit by an improvised explosive device. Tully was killed instantly and his good friend Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Elizalde died a short time later from injuries suffered in the attack.
Post 17 of the American Legion, with the support of Post 813 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, hosted the ceremony.
Other speakers and special guests included Post 17 Commander Mike White, Post 813 Commander Dan Kalgren, DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh, and Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel and Antonio Scotto.
Invocation and benediction were provided by Richard Coccimiglio, American Legion and VFW chaplain.
The VFW Honor Guard, Boy Scout Troop 36, DuBois Area High School Band, and Eloise and Victor Kosko also participated.
The placing of flags was carried out by Dayton Nixon, first vice president, Revolutionary War; Ben Cramer, second vice president, Civil War; Daryl Almendarez, Sons of the American Legion commander, the Polish Amvets, World War I; Billie Jo Powers, World War II; Scott Kirk, SAL, Korean War; J.D. Lester, Vietnam War; Jake Short, Persian Gulf war, and Ernie Naugle, global war on terrorism.
Wreaths were placed by Karen Perry and Cramer on behalf of Gold Star Mothers, Elaine Knarr and White on behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Robin Brubaker and Ann Dixon on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary, Ernie and Karen Naugle on behalf of VFW Auxiliary, Kathy Hibner and Dave Gralla on behalf of DAV Auxiliary, Sherry Heberling and Short on behalf of Persian Gulf veterans, Mary and Dayton Nixon on behalf of the global war on terrorism and Almedarez and Alicia Mullins (Ike Folkerson) on behalf of Sons of the American Legion.