RIDGWAY — Two decades on, the Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous is reaching back to its roots in 2019.
The event, which is scheduled April 25 through 28, is celebrating 20 years with a return to a venue outside of Ridgway’s business district and a renewed emphasis on live carving.
Last year, the rendezvous adopted a more downtown craft festival feel, with vendors set up in the block around the Elk County Courthouse and carving limited to ongoing demonstrations at a specific booth.
This year, the event will return to one of its previous locations in the former Motion Control complex on Gillis Avenue and feature live carving across the event.
“Basically, everyone would have like to see more carving,” organizer Liz Boni of Appalachian Arts said. “Even though the carvers liked the one-on-one interaction, they missed the carving. They missed the camaraderie.”
It’s not the first move for the Rendezvous, which began with just nine carvers, including Boni’s husband, Rick, and his brother, Randy. In its 20 years, the event has been held at Sandy Beach Park in Ridgway Township, the firemens lot on North Broad Street, the former Motion Control site and at locations on Main Street. The event has drawn carvers from around the world and national media attention.
The Motion Control location offers a large, open space for carving and interaction that wasn’t available on Main Street and Boni said she thinks it will provide an experience more akin to Rendezvous of years past.
“We’re bringing back the original atmosphere,” she said. “They’ve made improvements to the building and I think it’s going to be a great venue for the celebration. We’ll be right by the river and the carvers will have all that room together.”
Additionally, the event will feature live music, artisans who create works other than chainsaw carvings and various vendors. While no auction will be held, carvers will be able to sell works directly to individuals on a one-on-one basis.
“So far, we’ve got about 40 carvers signed up, which is good for this point,” Boni said. “”It’s a celebration of the art form and 20 years is a long time. We’re very proud of that.”
The Rendezvous, which is still being planned, can be followed on the event’s website, chainsawrendezvous.org, and on its Facebook page.
