REYNOLDSVILLE — As Jacob d’Argy works to become a more familiar face in the Reynoldsville community, he is also working on renovating the inside of the funeral home to be his.
D’Argy explained that every funeral director will have his or her own style and way of running their business. When he committed to honoring Bernie Snyder and his funeral home, he set to work turning the funeral home into the best version of itself for his style.
He is repainting the walls in a lighter color, bringing in new furniture, and adding TV screens. He wants families to feel comfortable during their time spent in the funeral home.
The state recently changed a law, allowing food to be brought into funeral homes. This opened some opportunities for d’Argy that he is hoping to utilize. He explained it’s common in other states for the body to be in one room, and food to be in another.
d’Argy is also planning on updating the amenities and bathrooms.
“The goal is for people to feel more comfortable physically, emotionally, and psychologically while they’re in here,” d’Argy said.
One of the rooms used to be used as a second viewing room. Since he only undertakes one viewing at a time, he looked at the space and decided what he could do with the room.
“I only do one at a time for the most part... I don’t ever want a family to have to decide whose bathroom is it? Whose drinking fountain is it? Whose door holder is it?” d’Argy said. “The reason is for the comfort of the families.”
He also likes open floor concepts, and this building is very boxed in because of the way rooms were added over the years. He is considering opening some of the walls and rooms.
d’Argy has a background in construction, having owned a construction business before he got into funeral directing. This gives him the ability to know what he wants done, if it can be done, and how it should be done before he communicates with contractors.