DuBOIS — DuBois City Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker has announced she will seek the Republican nomination for the 75th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives.
The seat is currently held by state Rep. Matt Gabler, R-DuBois, who recently announced he would not be seeking re-election.
A 1982 graduate of DuBois Area High School, Becker is the founder and president of The Quarry Gymnastics Center, which she started in 1983 at the age of 19, as well as the founder and owner of Piper Real Estate Management LLC.
Prior to being elected city treasurer, Becker served as the city controller for two terms.
“I am running for state representative because the great citizens of Elk and Clearfield Counties need a strong conservative voice in Harrisburg,” Becker said. "Having founded and operated two successful small businesses in our area makes me uniquely qualified to fight for rural job creation as your state representative. The state legislature needs more people who have signed the front of a paycheck and understand how to create good-paying jobs and succeed in the private sector."
Becker noted that her priorities in Harrisburg would include obtaining funding to improve infrastructure in the district as well as a focus on career and technical education.
“I will fight every day to ensure the citizens of the 75th District have a strong voice in Harrisburg to ensure that young people have opportunities to flourish right here in Elk and Clearfield Counties,” said Becker.
Becker is a licensed firearms owner and an outspoken proponent of 2nd Amendment rights.
She is also strongly pro-life and pledged to protect rural Pennsylvania values in the legislature.
Becker resides in the City of DuBois with her husband, Joseph Becker, and is the mother of two and grandmother of two.
She is an active firefighter, holds a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Tang Soo Do and was presented the Patriot Citizenship Award by the VFW in 2015 for her efforts in protecting her neighbors.
Becker said being a cancer survivor has taught her never to give up no matter what adversity a person faces in life.
“I have worked tirelessly for the betterment of our community and feel it is my time to represent north central Pennsylvania and protect their rights in Harrisburg,” Becker said.
The 75th State Legislative District comprises all of Elk County and portions of Northern Clearfield County.
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 28, to elect a new Republican nominee for the seat.