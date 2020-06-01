In Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election, two Republican candidates seek the nomination for the state’s House of Representatives seat in the 66th District. The office is currently held by Cris Dush of Brooville in Jefferson County. Dush is leaving the position based on self-imposed term limits.
GOP candidates include John “Jack” Matson, of Brookvile, current Jefferson County Commissioner, and a ninth generation resident of Jefferson County. He is also a small businessman engaged in the timber industry. Matson’s campaign has focused on building relationships, both in government and with his constituents.
Brian Smith, of Punxsutawney, is a small business owner, operating a housing company for IUP Culinary Academy students. He has also been a Punxsutawney Rotarian since 2006. Many of Smith’s campaign points have been focused on exploring and controlling government expenditures.
No Democrat candidates seek nomination for the office.
The 66th Legislative District of Pennsylvania includes all of Jefferson County as well as parts of Indiana County, including; North Mahoning, South Mahoning, East Mahoning, West Mahoning, Canoe, Grant, Banks, Montgomery, Rayne, and Green townships, and Marion Center, Glen Campbell, Cherry Tree, Smicksburg, Plumville, and Ernest boroughs.
The primary election will set the stage for the Nov. 3 general election.
As of the 2010 Census, a total of 58,212 people live within the district. Members of the Pennsylvania State Senate serve two-year terms and are not subject to term limits. Pennsylvania legislators’ terms officially begin on Dec. 1 the year of their election. However, legislators take the oath of office the first Tuesday in January.