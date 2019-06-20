Bob Wilson takes pride in wanting to help others in need and that’s one of the reasons why he became a member of the Region 3 Swiftwater Rescue Team, newly certified as a 2A Level resource.
“I could answer that in the same sense as a volunteer firefighter,” said Wilson, who is also a member and past chief of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“And with this now established in an organized way, and then locally, we got the resource right here for the recreation that we have — Treasure Lake and Curwensville Lake — that we can respond in our areas, but we can collectively gather as this team.”
As one of eight technician level rescue swimmers on the Region 3 team, Wilson finds it very rewarding.
“And you’ve got to be a special person to want that,” said Wilson. “I mean not to get the thank you from anybody, it’s just getting the training to be able to have the resource, to be able to reach out and help somebody that is in need.”
“Me, personally, in the last 10 to 15 years, when I’ve got closer to the water end of it, got a lot of respect for water,” said Wilson. “You can stand by and watch that river going, and you think, ‘Oh, that’s so slow.’ And a lot of people misjudge that. And then that’s when they think they can swim across that, and that’s when it gets them.”
Wilson said a person needs to be in “pretty good shape” to achieve the strict training requirements on the team.
“When you’re in that water fighting the currents ... when you’re working in the water ... I mean, let’s look at our weather over the last, just take the last 10 years,” said Wilson. “When have we seen a true summer drought? We haven’t seen that in a while, a drought. I mean, it’s unreal the amount of water that we’ve had. And we’re very fortunate that we haven’t had any kind of an incident this year with all the water.”
But, said Wilson, everybody can take note that the resource is here.
“There are trained personnel that put countless hours in the amount of trainings that were required to get us to the type two status. That we’re here to serve the community that is out there trying to enjoy the recreation of water,” said Wilson. “And not just so much this. I mean flooding, we’re trained, we’re a swiftwater rescue team. So not only are we into the lake rescues, but we’re into swiftwater flooding that could, as waters are in places that has never been there before.”