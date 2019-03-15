The spring season is among us, and so is “kitten season.” Local rescuers are preaching the importance of spaying and neutering cats now more than ever.
The term “kitten season” sounds all cute and fluffy, but it’s actually a major cause of overpopulation, and in worst-case scenarios, euthanasia. Overpopulation also puts cats at greater risk in catching diseases like feline leukemia.
Lynn Porada of Just Us for the Animals (JUFTA) — a Punxsutawney spay and neuter and foster organization — has experienced several situations as a rescuer, she says.
“Kitten season is the time of year that the highest number of kittens are born, which begins in early spring and continues through late fall,” she said. “There is nowhere for anymore to go, and it’s a never-ending cycle.”
JUFTA works with veterinarians who will fix kittens as early as four months old, weighing at lease three pounds, Porada says.
Dr. Becky Morrow of Frankie’s Friends Cat Rescue and Dr. Emily Rapp of the Animal Hospital of Punxsutawney also offer low-cost spay and neuter services during clinics held twice a month, she said.
“These help people be responsible and fix their pets at affordable prices,” she said. “If you call any shelter, rescue or home-based foster organization, they are all still trying to place last year’s kittens into loving homes.”
Unlike other animals, cats can keep reproducing, having litter after litter, according to Best Friends Animals Society. In 2017, Best Friends Network partners took in a combined total of around 253,000 kittens.
JUFTA rescuers are contacted daily, Porada says, about colonies of cats rapidly growing. Even indoor cats who aren’t spayed sometimes escape when they are in heat.
“As rescuers, we strongly urge people to fix their cats,” she said. “Kittens born outside with no human interaction become feral, and have to struggle to survive outside,” she said. “Even with a caregiver, unless that person can get them fixed, the number of cats increase, causing the caregiver to feed many more as they multiply.”
For more information, visit the JUFTA Facebook page or email justusfta@gmail.com or visit www.bestfriends.org. For tips on safe and humane cat trapping, go to www.feralcatfocus.org.
