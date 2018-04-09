DuBOIS — A representative of those opposing a deep injection well in Brady Township wants to hear from the community.
Darlene Marshall, who has been one of the spokespeople on this issue for years, is helping to file the group’s final appeal needs to hear people’s stories by April 12.
“Why does it matter to you that our community neighbors have fought for over seven years against a disposal injection well being permitted in Brady Township, Clearfield County?” Marshall said. “Everyone has worked together to educate and research what this actually means to our entire community.”
She is asking that residents take the time to write a brief paragraph of their story and how they feel it will affect them or impact their lives.
The submissions should include:
- Date written;
- Be addressed to Darlene Marshall;
- Summarize concerns and tell a story about the well’s impact;
- Include the writer’s name;
- County and municipality where the writer resides.
Persons are asked to send the letters to Darlene Marshall, 1070 Highland Street Extension, DuBois, PA 15801 or drop it off to Duane Marshall at 1174 Highland Street Extension, DuBois, PA or bring it to Darlene at the Brady Township meeting on April 11 at 2:30 p.m. Please include contact information on the envelope, so Darlene is able to reach you if she’d ever want to write back to you.
“I believe your stories matter and I want to continue doing what I can to benefit our entire community to the best of my ability,” Marshall said. She expressed her gratitude for the many comments of thanks she has been receiving recently.
“It is everyone working together that has fought this battle and brought our community together over one issue,” Marshall said.
Now she is working with everyone and trying to figure out how to continue and appeal this permit without affecting all those on fixed incomes with no means to afford a costly battle, she said.
The state Department of Environmental Protection issued the permit to Windfall Oil & Gas of Falls Creek for the Frank & Susan Zelman 1 well in Brady Township March 21.
