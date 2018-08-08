DuBOIS — Sandy Township resident Del Spafford said he has “grave concerns” about the possibility of the township selling its municipal authority to the City of DuBois.
“I’d really much hate to see you turn the water and sewer over to the City of DuBois,” Spafford said during the public comment section of Monday’s municipal authority meeting.
“If memory serves me right, we’ve been paying through the nose lately for various things, water and sewage to the city,” said Spafford. “I feel if they get our water and sewage, we’re backed into a corner. I have no doubt rates will go up and up and up as we’ve seen in the past.”
He said he assumes DuBois doesn’t have the cash.
“They’re going to have to float loans. They’re going to have to go after grants. That puts quite a few ifs in there,” Spafford said.
Spafford believes Aqua has the money to “start tomorrow.”
Spafford also said that Aqua’s company almost covers one-third of the township.
“Why would we want to bring another sewage company in? It kind of boggles me,” said Spafford.
“We should have been able to just extend the ownership from Treasure Lake to the township. That’s just a thought,” Spafford said.
“I’m totally against it. You have to stop and take a long hard look at what’s best for Sandy Township. DuBois doesn’t need us to help them,” Spafford said.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan said he would like to see the township hold a special meeting to encourage additional public comment on the proposed sale of the municipal authority.
“I would agree with Mark on that,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra. “I think before we make a decision of that magnitude that we should have an advertised period of time for people to make public comment.”
That meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at the Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Department Fire Hall, 1257 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers made a request to the public about the upcoming meeting.
“That whoever shows up has honest and legitimate questions and concerns,” Jeffers said. “The meeting will be controlled tightly. The comments I made tonight for questions and answers will be the same and will be held strictly. We want good information, good questions, and good comments to come in. So, I hope we have a good turn out, and I hope everybody adheres to that policy. So we can serve you the best that we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.