Glenn Schuckers, of Luthersburg, during the public comment portion of last week’s DuBois Area School Board work session, commended members on the way they have conducted business over the past year.
“You’ve been open about everything you’ve done, conducted all the issues that came before you in a very transparent manner and you’ve made some surprisingly commonly, uncommonly common good common sense decisions and I congratulate you for that,” said Schuckers. “Boards don’t always make sensible decisions.”
However, Schuckers said there is one area where the board has been as opaque as it has been transparent on everything else — the issue of the previous superintendent, Luke Lansberry.
“To the best of my knowledge, there has never been any public discussion of where, why, or how Dr. Lansberry disappeared,” said Schuckers. “Now if you can’t say anything about it, then at least say, ‘We can’t talk about this because ...’ and fill in the blanks after ‘because,’ or give us a reason why you can’t talk about it.”
According to a previously published Courier Express article, Lansberry’s bent oak office furniture, which he purchased himself, was moved out of the superintendent’s office in December 2018. A U-haul was reportedly seen outside the district office on Liberty Boulevard the weekend before Christmas and the superintendent’s office was empty.
At the Jan. 24 board meeting, directors approved Lansberry’s request for a paid leave of absence, which began Dec. 31, 2018, until further notice.
On March 28, Lansberry’s retirement, effective May 29, was approved by the board. Lansberry was hired as the district’s superintendent on Sept. 26, 2016. Prior to his retirement, his contract was through June 30, 2021.
The other thing that’s been very opaque has been the taxpayer money that was spent for the law firm from Pittsburgh, said Schuckers.
“How much was paid and what did we, that is the people that foot the bill, what did we get for the money that was spent?” said Schuckers. “I know you can’t answer it tonight. I’m hoping at that next board meeting or at some soon-to-be-held regular board meeting, you’ll be able to address those concerns and put people’s lives at rest as to where their money was spent and clear up the mystery that surrounds the whole situation.”
At the board’s Dec. 20, 2018 meeting, directors unanimously approved hiring special counsel, the law firm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC, of Pittsburgh, at the hourly rate of $175 per hour, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
When asked by an audience member the purpose of the special counsel, board President Larry Salone said at the time it was a personnel matter and that he could not discuss it further.
Board Solicitor Carl Beard said the special counsel was hired “simply to look at personnel issues. Other than that, I can’t comment on anything that might be the subject of somebody looking into a personnel issue.”