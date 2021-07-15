DuBOIS — Questions and concerns about road and infrastructure work on Maple Avenue dominated Monday’s meeting of the DuBois City Council.
Terri Hess’ greatest concern was whether the work has compromised water quality in the area.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio explained that residents received notes posted on their front doors suggesting there is a water quality problem.
In fact, the notices are standard when valve replacement work is taking place. Water samples were being analyzed to ensure the water has not been affected and residents will be notified that they can use their water without concern.
Suplizio explained the evolution of the Maple Avenue project.
The state Department of Transportation “turned back” Maple Avenue to the city from the intersection at Park Avenue and Brady Street.
That transaction enabled the city to resurface the streets and provided an opportunity to replace a 16-inch water main at the same time.
The water line work is being done now and, Suplizio acknowledged, has made a “mess” in the area.
“Unfortunately,” he said, “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
The city is also replacing –and paying for –about 160 lateral lines from the main line to homes throughout the area.
Curbing and storm drains will be replaced along with sidewalks.
Once all that work is done, crews will remove the existing road surface and dig down 18 inches along the entire length to install a proper base and resurface. Officials hope they can finish that much this year so that a top coat can be laid next spring and the project concluded.
Despite the inconvenience, Suplizio said the end result will be worth it, especially the replacement of 100-year-old water lines that are a constant source of concern with inevitable breaks.
Police Chief Blaine Clark said officers are patrolling the area to reduce speeding and Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel urged motorists to avoid the area whenever they can, even if it means taking longer detours to reach their destinations.