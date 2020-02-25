LUTHERSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection ruled last week to dismiss an appeal filed by Highland Street Extension resident Darlene Marshall concerning a disposal injection well in Brady Township.
Windfall Oil & Gas Inc. started the process of filing for permits to construct a disposal injection well on Highland Street Extension more than eight years ago. Residents in the area have opposed the permits and appealed to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the DEP to deny these permits based on the local facts.
After Marshall filed an appeal to the Environmental Hearing Board (EHB) in April 2018, she worked through the appeal process and a Motion for Summary Judgment filed by the DEP in March 2019 to dismiss the case.
In September and October 2019, Marshall attended a three-day hearing prior to dismissal last week.
The case was reviewed on its own merits, said Marshall, noting that she represented herself as a pro se appellant and the judge found this to be an uphill battle with no expert witnesses to testify for her. She said the case was highly technical to prove that disposal fluids will migrate into area water supplies and geological faults will be conduits for migration.
“Although her efforts in pursuing her appeal without an expert and without the assistance of counsel are certainly laudable, she has not identified any provisions of law that the department violated in issuing Windfall’s permit and she has not met her burden to establish that issuing the permit was otherwise unreasonable or not supported by the facts as reflected by the record created at the hearing,” the judge stated.
Marshall said she has learned a lot during the lengthy appeal process and fully appreciates the work done by lawyers as the process requires much research, review of documents and reading.
Marshall said she will be watching for a public announcement by the EPA that a public hearing will be held if requested by the public. Windfall must request a renewal of their permit this spring, she said.