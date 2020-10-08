DuBOIS — A South Main Street resident, at Monday’s meeting, approached the Sandy Township Supervisors for help because he believes a Penn Highlands DuBois project is causing heavy amounts of sediment to be transported into a nearby stream, causing additional flooding of his property.
Rod Morris, who lives across from the DuBois Alliance Church, said he talked with both township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and Supervisor Mark Sullivan about the ditch across from the church being full.
Morris, noting the ditch has been cleaned over the past few years, said Arbaugh told him he was going to talk to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection because a permit is needed to clean it up.
“Six times this year I flooded the bottom of my property, two properties, and Sandy Township has no help for me whatsoever with the filling of that ditch, which it obviously doesn’t come out of the clouds,” said Morris. “It comes from the drainage off the roads. I mean, it’s pretty clear that’s what happens. It’s been cleaned by Sandy Township since I’ve owned it three different times, it and the next one down Main Street, (now) it’s not being done.”
Morris said there’s a large volume of water that comes down from the hospital parking lot under the church parking lot into a retention pond.
“It inundates my property. I’m not saying it’s all the hospital,” said Morris. “I’m saying the ditch is plugged and as (township Engineer) Perry (Bowser) said, they’re (hospital) responsible for 50 feet from the culvert or from Main Street. If you go down 25 more feet there’s a 3 1/2-foot pipe where I cross over to my other side to mow and below it is a lot of sediment that has been collected over the past few months. It hasn’t been there for 20 years. What’s happening is it’s enlarging that area right here because it’s plugged below it.”
Morris said he has photographs that show how his property has been flooded.
“I mean, over the years it’s been cleaned out. A shovel and a five gallon bucket would take me ... I’m 60, almost 65 now. I’ll be 75 before I clean it up,” said Morris. “My taxes are paid. My property is relatively clean ... my lawns are mowed as much as I can in the swampy areas I got. I’m asking for some help.”
Supervisors’ Vice Chairman Bill Beers asked Arbaugh if there was any way to come to a better conclusion.
Arbaugh said the township would need a joint permit from the PA DEP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is a long and expensive permitting process.
“The area in question that floods is a designated flood plain,” said Arbaugh. “It doesn’t affect his structure. It doesn’t affect his house. It does affect involvement with his yard. It’s just a lot of money if we could even get a permit ... anything we do there, if we dig the sediment out there, it’s going to make the water run faster down to somewhere else. So that’s what the flood plains purpose is, is to absorb that water in the system.”
The supervisors said the township would try to look into the situation a little bit more to see if there is another way to resolve the issue.