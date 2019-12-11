ST. MARYS — St. Marys resident Bob Carnes addressed the longtime issue of the maintenance of a road at Monday evening’s St. Marys Airport Authority meeting.
The right-of-way off of South Michael Road has been an issue since 1985, Carnes told the authority, since no one has apparently maintained it for the several residents who live there.
The property was turned over to the City of St. Marys in 2011, Carnes said. A letter he brought stated the City would oil and grade the road once a year.
Carnes also said he had spoken with former SMAA Chairman Vic Straub and former City of St. Marys Manager Bob Greene about the matter throughout the years.
Carnes says the residents are already paying taxes for city roads to be maintained, and should not have to pay for the road to be maintained. It was also mentioned that residents take a longer alternative route to avoid driving on the damaged road.
Member Ned Jacob said the authority and the City are separate, and Carnes will have to address the matter with the cty, since it owns the road in question. The SMAA does not have the equipment to grade, tar and chip the road, he said.
By coming to Monday’s meeting, Carnes says he is building a case to take to the city. Authority member George Terbovich and SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski said the authority should write a letter to the city, suggesting they work with the homeowners on the issue.
Jacob also recommended Carnes attempt to set up a meeting with City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson, or attend a City Council meeting on the third Monday of each month with his concerns.