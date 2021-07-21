DuBOIS — Sandy Township resident Barry Abbott informed the supervisors, at their Monday meeting, that so far 360 township residents have signed a citizens' petition indicating that they are in favor of placing a consolidation referendum on the November general election ballot so that voters can decide whether the City of DuBois and Sandy Township should become one municipality.
That total number of signatures was the result of one day of a consolidation citizens' petition signing drive which started Monday at the DuBois American Legion and continues throughout this week, said Abbott, who is leading the effort, along with township Supervisor Sam Mollica.
"Do you want to add your signature to it?" Abbott asked the four other supervisors, including Chairman Kevin Salandra, Bill Beers, Jim Jeffers and Mark Sullivan. "If not, we have enough signatures from the township on day one. We are 70 signatures short of the city on day one, which I'm sure we will get, and I want to do things with your blessing."
In order to appear on the November ballot, supporters must secure and submit 219 valid signatures from the township and approximately 160 from the city to the county Election Office by Aug. 3.
"We all have something to say on the issue of consolidation," said Abbott. "You guys voted four to one, not to proceed. That disallowed our citizens the right to vote. Therefore, between Sam and myself, we put together a petition."
Earlier this year, the city and township decided to collaborate on a study by the Pennsylvania Economy League on the pros and cons, benefits and drawbacks of combining the two municipalities. In June, however, four out of five of the supervisors decided to not to move forward with the consolidation process. Mollica was the only one of the five supervisors wanting to continue with the consolidation process.
"We kind of got pushed into the corner," said Abbott. " We really would like to see the question of consolidation be put to the voters. Nothing more, nothing less. Nobody came out and said, 'This is for, this is against.' Nobody in the group that I am associated with ever said that. It's only to get the consolidation issue in front of the voters."
According to the petition, the question the organizers would like to be printed on the official ballot for the township and city for the municipal election on Nov. 2 is as follows:
"Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?"
"Those voters may say yes. And those voters may say no," said Abbott. "That's what we do. If they say yes, we're going to come back. And now what options do we have? Do you go back and do a home rule study? Do we follow what the petition says, and have a city form of government?"
If residents vote in favor of consolidation, Abbott said, "We all win, but we are in this together. I prefer to look to see what's going to happen in 2031. We want our area to be economically sound, to attract people. I guess my question now becomes, are we afraid of economic development? If we are afraid of economic development, then we're just fooling ourselves with consolidation. If we don't want to progress, and we don't want to make our community, and notice I said 'our' community, strong and viable, then I waste a lot of your time, Sam's time, our township supervisors' time."
"But in my heart, I don't feel that it's a waste of time," said Abbott. "I think the DuBois area has a lot to offer. And we are a hidden gem. Ladies and gentlemen, people in New York, and Boston, and Cleveland, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, and West Virginia, have found the most hidden gem in our area. In our area. In Sandy Township. And that is Treasure Lake. And if you think I'm kidding you for a minute, go try to find a house."
Salandra said the supervisors who voted to not continue with the consolidation process did not want to spend $100,000-plus of taxpayer money to move forward with something that taxpayers weren't in favor of, in those supervisors' opinions.
"And you (Abbott) just said now people are in favor of putting it on the ballot, not necessarily in favor of consolidating, and that's why I have a problem spending $100,000-plus," said Salandra. The $100,000 Salandra was referring to is what it would cost to hire a consultant to draft a Home Rule Charter as recommended by PEL in the consolidation study. That would have been the next step toward consolidation had the township not halted the process. It was also noted that the $100,000 would have been split between the township and city.
"I'm in favor of consolidation," said Salandra. "I agree with most of what you said, I'm just not in favor of spending $100,000 in taxpayer money."
"Thank you very much, and I know you're very sincere about that," said Abbott. "And personally, I'd like to see your name added in the petition, just to get it on the ballot...."
"But you've got to spell it out, Barry, how the government's going to be set up," said Beers. "It's not just yes or no for consolidation. So you got that petition, you're going to follow that petition. That has to be put on the ballot that way. This is going to be the government."
Salandra noted that the form of government printed on the petition is not what the consolidation study recommended; a home rule charter form of government was recommended.
"We didn't have that choice," said Mollica.
"Well there is a choice, it's you just didn't have the time because you guys wanted it on this (November) ballot not May's ballot," said Salandra.
Beers questioned why the petition doesn't say they want to go with a home rule charter form of government and set it up that way.
"The money would be spent later, the money wouldn't be spent beforehand," said Salandra.
Abbott said he believes the township was headed in the right direction, at first, with the next step in the process being to form a committee and start working on drafting a home rule charter. However, once the township supervisors voted to stop the process, Abbott said this was the citizens' recourse to provide a petition for those who want to vote on consolidation.