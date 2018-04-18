DuBOIS — Darlene Marshall of Highland Street Extension, spokeswoman for a group opposing a permitted deep injection well in Brady Township, told the Sandy Township Supervisors Monday that the group needs help in planning how to get water to the area’s residents in case something happens to their water.
“We recently went to Brady Township’s water meeting and, if anything does happen out in our area, since the well will be permanent if the appeal doesn’t work, the residents want to make sure we have an alternate source of water,” Marshall said. “And some of those residents are in Sandy Township, and I did bring a few letters that were from Sandy Township tonight that have been addressed to me with concerns.”
“I just want to bring it to your attention,” Marshall continued. “I don’t know what you can do. Years ago, I got an estimate that it will cost about a $1 million to bring water from the City of DuBois out to that area. So that’s what has been going on, that’s what I will submit in the appeal.”
Marshall said she knows residents want to have another water source.
On March 21 the state Department of Environmental Protection approved construction of an injection well by Windfall Oil & Gas of Falls Creek for the disposal of hydraulic fracturing water off of Highland Street Extension in Brady Township. The federal Environmental Protection Agency previously approved its permit for the well.
As a result of the Brady Township water meeting, Marshall said she learned there is not capacity, even right now, to provide for their current residents and trying to get another well.
“And that’s $150,000 that they don’t have and now they’re looking at grants and ways to do that,” Marshall said.
“I don’t know what you’re able to do. I don’t know when we would want to look at these issues and see what we want to do, but I just want to bring it to your attention, and the commissioners will be contacting you. As of last week, they decided to have a meeting to look at the ramifications and to see what we need to do for infrastructure,” Marshall said.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers asked Manager Dave Monella to send a letter of support to the Highland Street group.
“And I’m sure those numbers you stated have to be low compared to what it is today,” Jeffers said.
“That wouldn’t even have included Stafford Road or No. 2 Shaft Road, that was just to get it out there,” Marshall said. “It was just a rough estimate and it was around $1 million and its been at least four years since I got that from the township.”
Marshall said she has a map and an estimate, but there was never an official letter. “It was just an overall number amount,” she said.
“How big a job would that be to, I know it would be really, really a rough one. Could you give her any kind of number on that, Perry? I know you got a lot in your wagon right now,” Jeffers said.
“A million dollars is enough,” Marshall said. “I can go with that, that’s fine. I don’t know how long the appeal will take and I don’t know if it will go back and forth, but I’m hoping the appeal will work and I don’t know the timeframe. Because it looks like they want to do it quickly, but they also want to have enough time for a review.”
