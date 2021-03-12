PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney residents attended the borough council meeting Monday evening to speak out against the possible rezoning of a property in their neighborhood for the construction of an Arby’s.
During a Punxsutawney Borough Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in February, Milo Ritten, president of SPC Realty, approached the commission about developing an Arby’s in town. Ritten is a Pittsburgh developer who told the commission he already has 20 restaurants such as Arby’s and KFC throughout the state.
He is requesting a zoning change from the commission that would allow his group to build an Arby’s in the 500 block of West Mahoning Street.
The area in question is currently zoned TND, Traditional Neighborhood Development, and the planning commission motioned to move to a hearing with the council on the proposal. A group of residents from the neighborhood attended the council meeting to give their opinion on the proposal to the council.
Bill Smathers and Bill Vassallo each signed up to speak on behalf of their neighborhood, saying most of the residents had met to discuss how they felt about the possibility of a zoning change.
Smathers and his wife have lived in their home for 25 years, and called themselves relatively new to the neighborhood compared to some of their neighbors.
“I, as well as all my other neighbors, were shocked when we saw the article on February 25 in which it was announced the planning commission approved the request on borough council for the construction of a new Arby’s. It was the first time that any of us had ever heard of such a proposal,” Smathers said.
He went on to remind the council that the proposed area has always been zoned residential. He said that some of the comments from individuals involved led him to believe that some in the community were aware of the proposal.
“...Yet all of us who would be most impacted had never been made aware, informed, contacted, or asked to provide any input whatsoever,” Smathers said.
He said the neighborhood meeting about this proposal was well attended, and included every homeowner surrounding the proposed site and other nearby residents.
“The entire group is 100 percent united and unequivocally opposed to this commercial development in a residentially zoned neighborhood,” Smathers said.
He requested the council maintain the residential zoning and protect the neighborhood.
Vassallo spoke immediately following Smathers. He also spoke against the rezoning and construction of an Arby’s in the neighborhood. He said the residents in the area were given no indication the presentation on the Arby’s would be happening during the commission meeting, and had no reason to believe they had any personal interest in it.
Vassallo said Ritten has owned the properties he is asking to have rezoned for 15 or more years, and knew when he purchased them that they were zoned residential.
“We’re not against development, we want to see Punxsy grow, but we don’t feel a fast food restaurant being plopped down in the middle of a neighborhood is the kind of growth that we need… there are other commercial properties available,” Vassallo said.
He added he felt Ritten should develop the lots he owns to fit the residential zoning. Vassallo said he and others plan to attend the public hearing and share the history of the properties in question and their concerns with the proposed project.
He also invited the council to visit the neighborhood and view the impact the project would have on the area.