DuBOIS — A large group of residents filled the meeting room Monday night to speak in favor of Sandy Township opening roads for use by all-terrain and utility task vehicles.
At the Feb. 3 meeting, Dan Gilbert Jr. of Rockton, made the initial request to open the roads and followed up with the supervisors at Monday's meeting.
"We're all here to see what you guys have come up with what I presented a few weeks ago," said Gilbert.
"I think some of the biggest concerns people had and everyone else told us are safety to the motorists on the road," said Supervisors' Chairman Kevin Salandra. "Also, the people using ATVs, UTVs on the road are probably one of the top concerns."
Matt Stern said there are a lot of counties in the United States opening roads to ATVs and UTVs and noted there have been few issues as a result.
"These vehicles are side-by-side and everything else. They're meant to take on quite a bit of a beating for the woods," said Stern. "They are better than cars I would say. You can't go over 12 miles per hour unless you have your seatbelt on."
Beau Caldwell asked if there is any evidence of negative impact from other municipalities that have adopted these laws.
"Matt said there are other places in Pennsylvania that we can ride them. Has there been evidence of negative things from those?" said Caldwell.
"If you just type in Hatfield McCoy, all you see is great," said Stern, saying the economic impact has been tremendous.
"We went to Sturgis this summer on a motorcycle trip and we saw numerous side-by-sides and ATVs riding everywhere that a motorcycle would, even on the highways as a matter of fact, which was surprising and for the week that we were there, we personally didn't witness any issues or problems, and I'm not saying that there isn't, but that's a pretty large area may seem to have adopted it and it's done well for their economy," said Caldwell.
One audience member said the ATV and UTV riders want to use the roads to get from point A to point B so they can get to other places.
"That's why the police probably get calls because we're going up the road to get off the road because we're not allowed to get into the next trail. If we were allowed we could slow down and take it easy and they probably wouldn't get as many calls," he said.
If an ordinance was passed to allow ATVs and UTVs on the road, the township would be required to post signs which could cost between $25,000 and $30,000, said Supervisor Mark Sullivan. Some of the residents noted that there is an organization which offers some free signage or the riders said they could hold fundraisers to raise enough money to post signs.
Citing speed as their reason, there were a couple of people in the audience who raised their hands to show that they opposed opening the roads in the township to ATVs and UTVs.