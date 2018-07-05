DuBOIS — Treasure Lake residents voiced additional concerns about a proposed well station in the private residential development at the Sandy Township Supervisors meeting Monday night, at which time the board granted an extension on Aqua Pennsylvania Inc.’s application for construction of the new filtration plant.
Robert and Betsy Hooven, who live on Barbary Coast Court adjacent to the proposed location of the well station, said that they were both shocked by the extension Monday.
“We also had received the letter that the solicitor had sent to Aqua’s attorney hoping that after this lengthy period of time that this would be decided tonight and this decision would be made,” said Betsy Hooven.
She said she and her husband attended a board meeting in Treasure Lake, where the issue was also discussed.
“I know that Sandy Township requested a letter from the board stating that they were not in agreement to changing the residential lot to allow this building to be built which they did,” Betsy said. “Aqua had an outside engineer there that night who reviewed with everyone present and the board the two new sites that they had found. One of them they felt, the one was on Harbor View Road and a road going up to the Silver Golf Course, that one of those would be appropriate.”
At the end of that board meeting which was attended by a lot of residents, Betsy Hooven said the feeling that Aqua gave everyone was that “this is a done deal. These are the two properties. It will be one of the these properties. So we are just really shocked here tonight.”
“So are we. We can’t get any information on it either,” said Supervisor Dave Sylvis.
Robert Hooven asked why continue to solicit information from Aqua.
“They had requested a 45-day extension, it was granted,” Robert Hooven said. “And the first time they asked for an extension, they asked if I would agree to it. The second time they asked for a 30-day extension, I didn’t hear anything about that, it was granted. Now that 30-day extension was up, weeks ago, why do we continue to pacify these people? I mean, they’re dragging this on for me. I would like to make some improvements to my home.”
“I mean, we’re in limbo, I don’t know what’s going on here ... For somebody to drag this on like this for this length of time. We’ve had the testimony, that was all wrapped up in basically two nights. There’s nothing ... what else is there to do? I don’t understand why this thing has to go on and on like this,” Hooven said.
“I can assure you the decision just won’t be made on the spot,” township Solicitor Greg Kruk said to the Hoovens. “We have to review the transcript again, and I’ve got do my work on the interplay between restrictive covenants, and the municipality’s planning zone, and the zoning ordinance of Sandy Township. And those are interesting questions, so that will take place once the record is closed and the suspension ends.”
Once that ends, the supervisors have a decision to make, Kruk said.
“I’m sure they’re going to rely on me to review the record for them and the law, and those three laws that I mentioned are very important,” Kruk said. “And in one sense, I can understand the exasperation you have. But it’s in the hopes that if there is a decision that has to made, they’re going somewhere else.”
