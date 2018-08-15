DuBOIS — Approximately 20 residents voiced their preferences Monday to the Sandy Township supervisors regarding which of two offers city authorities should accept in selling the township’s municipal authority to either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc.
While the supervisors had the option to make a decision on the purchase at the special meeting, they adjourned the meeting without doing so. The supervisors could make a decision at their next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the township building, 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
Aqua’s proposal involves a cash purchase amount of $12 million for the system. Based on 3,000 gallons of usage per month, the average monthly bill would be $60.25 for water, $73.75 for sewage, and $121.75 for customers who receive both a water and sewer bill.
The City of DuBois offered two proposals.
The acquisition proposal includes a $0.00 cash purchase plus $7 million toward paying off the debt. Based on 3,000 gallons of usage per month, the average monthly bill would be $41.71 for water, $59.41 for sewage, and $88.87 for customers who receive both a water and sewer bill.
The majority of those who spoke before a crowded audience of at least 70 people were in favor of the township selling the system to DuBois. Most of them echoed comments made by David Stern, president and CEO of Paris Companies in DuBois.
Stern, a township resident for more than 40 years, said for 25 years he has lived in a home on South Ninth Street that uses Sandy Township water and sewer service. He said he also has a home in Treasure Lake that uses Aqua water and sewer service. His business uses City of DuBois water and sewer services.
“In fact, I am the largest user of water and sewer services in the area,” said Stern. “Because of this, I feel that I have a real vested interest in the decision the supervisors will ultimately make.”
Stern, who thanked the supervisors for their decision to look at various options to lower the community’s extremely high water and sewer bills, based his opinion on five categories — quality, community, service, time and financial.
Regarding quality, Stern said the water at his Treasure Lake home is hard and many people have water softeners and filters.
“I would not want to have to get a softener or a filter at my home on Ninth Street. Even the taste of the water is different and I would not want to go backwards,” said Stern.
Stern said the city option would mean that all the money paid for services would stay in the DuBois/Sandy Township area.
“The economic impact of this alone is significant. I called the city Friday and asked how much revenue is estimated under their proposal and they estimated it to be $2.9 million. Almost $3 million stays in our community, keeping jobs and creating an economic impact of $20 million,” said Stern.
“The Aqua option would send the money to Bryn Mawr, outside of Philadelphia,” said Stern. “We get our water from reservoirs and wells locally, however, the value, millions of dollars, of the area’s most valuable natural resource, our water, will be sent to the investors of Aqua based out of Philadelphia.”
Stern said when he pays his bill to the city or the township, he talks to someone locally. Or he stops in the office to get an issue resolved.
“When I pay my bill to Aqua, I pay it to a accounts receivable person that I am just a number to. If I have any issue with water or water quality there is a DuBois area face that knows my issue, and if it still can’t get resolved I can call the township or city officials,” said Stern.
If the township chooses the city’s proposal, Stern said it can start immediately.
“The infrastructure is already there. I don’t even know how the Aqua option would work as there weren’t any details outlined in the paper. I can’t even imagine how service would be provided to sections that are presently served in areas like Christ the King Manor or Stoneside Village,” Stern said.
The most compelling reason that Stern said he sees is “the tremendous savings to us, the Sandy Township residents, using the existing water and sewer systems. According to the paper, the township will get the same amount of money, $12 million, if they sell their asset to the city or Aqua, however, the price that is charged to the residents is significantly more with the Aqua option. Accordingly, a home using 3,000 gallons of water a month would pay $15.42 a month more for water and $10.56 a month amount more for sewage. That would cost this customer $312 a year. My personal bill based on my usage would go up annually $1,250.”
Any future price increase by both the city and Aqua would have to be approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, said Stern, noting that “Aqua is entitled to a profit they can include their profit and any other costs necessary to justify an increase. Aqua is a $3.5 billion company with a profit margin of 12.7 percent. The City of DuBois would also be regulated but is not for profit and cannot include profit to justify an increase. In addition, the City of DuBois could conceivably apply for grants for various projects including help for low income customers.”
Stern said he hopes the supervisors will consider the “facts when making their decision and not let the bad blood that has permeated our community between the city and the township affect their decision. I am not saying the city has been justified in any of its price negotiations with Sandy in the past as I am only looking to the future and what is best for the township water and sewerage users.”
Larry Salone, of Treasure Lake, asked the supervisors if Aqua has the capability to deliver water to both Treasure Lake and the rest of the township. There’s a new well and two old wells and he said he doesn’t want the old well water. Salone noted that he has a suit against Aqua which alleges poor water quality.
Salone was cut off by speaking by Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers, who said his comments were “that’s irrelevant.”
Bill Beers, of the West Sandy area, who has been a fire chief in the Sandy Hose Company for the last 21 years, said they’ve been dealing with Aqua over the years and trying to get hydrants in the largest area of the township.
“They never did it,” said Beers. “My concern is they took this over back in 2013. They haven’t updated anything for fire protection.”
Dave Wilson, of Cedarwood Avenue, asked if the rates were “all in rates.”
“Or are there going to be rates that are added on for administration and maintenance and that sort of thing? I mean the savings look great until you add that on,” Wilson said.
Wilson also asked if township residents are going to be forced to take any of the services.
“In my case, I have sewage, but I also have well water. I really don’t want city water. My well water is very good and I don’t want to change.”
Wilson said he does think going with the city is the best option.
Foster Crawford said he did not understand why the supervisors were considering selling the authority. He asked them to hold up on making a decision until they can review it further.
“You say that the township can’t handle it. I don’t know why,” said Crawford. He said the township is buying treated, filtered water from the city and has no liability.
“That’s a pretty good deal it seems to me,” said Crawford.
Crawford said if they are going to sell it, he doesn’t think they are going to get enough money for it.
Jim Dieringer, Walnut Avenue, asked if Aqua would purchase this system and operate from Treasure Lake as they’re based, would they manifold their system into the DuBois system at some point, like at the end of a line out by Treasure Lake, in case there was an emergency, a drought emergency or some other emergency in the system.
“I talked to a representative, a technician from Culligan, and they treat many houses in Treasure Lake and they hardly treat any in DuBois. He said that their percentage per capita is monumentally different between the two entities,” Dieringer said. “And so it’s because of the iron and other metals in the water that comes from that Treasure Lake system. So if that is co-mingled with our system there’s going to have to be a change in the way that the water is treated probably more expensively, and so I’m asking the question if that is a possibility, can you guarantee that they won’t do that? And I don’t think that anybody could make that guarantee with any reasonable certainty.”
Dieringer agreed with Stern that the supervisors should look at the significant local economic development impact by choosing the city’s proposal.
Melissa Keen, who owns Keen Trailer Court, wondered why the township wants to sell an asset.
She also said, “We do have city water and we have septic systems, so if we do sell, whether it be to the city or to Aqua, I personally don’t have an opinion either way on that, will our tenants have to come and put on that sewage? And what kind of fees are they going to have to entail with that?”
Lyle Woodrow, Arminta Street, said DuBois has always taken care of the water.
“My son lives in Treasure Lake. If you go to Treasure Lake, the water up there wasn’t fit to drink,” Woodrow said. “The City of DuBois has put up two one-million gallon tanks. I don’t believe that the Sandy Township people paid anything for the erection of those two tanks. The city of DuBois did that, which has increased the water pressure throughout the system. Now the city of DuBois is pretty close to being finished on the building aspect.”
“So there’s going to be a $44 million new sewage system proposed for the City of DuBois,” Stern said. “Sandy Township doesn’t like to hear that, but somebody’s got to treat the Sandy Township water. And I think that DuBois needs to supply the water, good quality, and take care of the sewage by themselves. Keep the money in the system. Do not send it down to Philadelphia.”
Matt Smith, Atlantic Avenue, who works for the township’s water and sewer department, said if we do sell to Aqua, water will still come from the city which is regulated by the PUC for increases. As far as the control of the sewage, owned by the city, is not a municipal plan and not regulated by the PUC “which is why we’ve had a lot of constant fights with the city over sewage rate increases.”
“That’s really my issue. To me it’s a matter of trust. Yes, with Aqua we would pay more,” Smith said. “Looking at the rates, it’s pretty easy to see that all the city is basically doing is dropping off the I&I (inflow and infiltration) charge. Just a couple years ago they said it’s necessary to operate their system and I haven’t seen anything really be upgraded on the sewage system. If they were planning to use that extra money to do that you would think that project would have already started. But the only real improvement I have seen in the city is with the city park. Now that the park project has been done they are willing to drop the I&I charge which seems pretty fishy to me. When they do build their sewage plant you can imagine the rates will probably go up and be similar to Aqua, probably higher.”
(1) comment
I have lived at Treasure Lake for 20 years, and until Aqua took over, the water was often brown, and I changed water filters monthly. Since they replaced the lines where I live last year, the water has never been discolored, and I haven't replaced a filter in 6 months. If people are having trouble with bad water, it will likely improve once the lines are replaced.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.