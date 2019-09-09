ST MARYS — St. Marys Community and Economic Development officials are welcoming those who live within the city limits to apply for a new Housing Rehabilitation Program.
The mission of the Housing Rehabilitation Program, made possible by Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) funds, is to provide a suitable living environment for “very low or low-to-moderate income families.” The rehabilitation process includes property inspection, preliminary cost estimates, work write-ups and more.
The program, available to City of St. Marys residents who have owned or financed a single-family dwelling unit for at least six months, requires that applicants qualify under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s housing program income limits.
Community and Economic Development Community Service Specialist and Elk County native Darlene Nortum said the first “Home” program, which began in 2004, ran for a few years before running out of funding. The program allowed the rehabilitation of 45-50 homes.
The program helps keep the resident’s home sustainable and affordable, added Community and Development Economic Coordinator Tina Gradizzi.
The CBDG funding for the Housing Rehabilitation Program allows the rehabilitation of 20-25 homes, Gradizzi said.
Nortum started out working with the Elk County Housing Authority, where she says she learned a lot about families and their financial situations. She was also the regional housing coordinator for six counties.
This cause is close to Nortum’s heart, since she has faced a similar situation herself. It’s her goal, she says, to remove this burden for families who are trying to push through a tough time.
“I want to support others struggling to have a better life, because I’ve been there,” she said. “The best thing about this job is seeing a smile on people’s faces when their house is all repaired. It’s one less thing they have to worry about. They can focus on family and live life again.”
Both Gradizzi and Nortum welcome applicants who qualify for the program.
“We have the funding, but a lot of people don’t know about it,” Gradizzi added.
Applications can be obtained at St. Marys City Hall at 11 LaFayette Street or by calling 814-781-1718, extension 226.