Several resignations and retirements were approved at the DuBois Area School Board’s recent meeting.
Resignations
The board approved the resignation of Shawn Deemer, social studies instructor at the high school, effective the end of the 2018-19 school year, as well as from the extra-duty position of head coach for cross country for interscholastic fall sports for the 2019-2020 school year, effective immediately.
Directors approved the resignation of Cory Yarus from the extra-duty position of head coach for cross country at the middle school for interscholastic fall sports for the 2019-20 school year, effective immediately.
The resignation of Danielle Shindledecker, cafeteria aide at C.G. Johnson Elementary School was approved and effective May 3. She will remain in her position as bus aide.
Retirements
The board approved the following retirements:
- Lori Bish, Oklahoma Elementary instructor, which was effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
- Jill Stoyek, a cook at the middle school, effective Aug. 9.
- Patrice DuVall, secretary at the middle school, effective Aug. 16.
- Erin Brewer, cafeteria aide at C.G. Johnson Elementary, which was effective June 6.
Superintendent Wendy Benton expressed appreciation to them for their years of service to the district. Bish was employed for 16 years, Stoyek, 30 1/2 years, and DuVall, 13 years.