ST. MARYS — Every Sunday morning, a group of retired pilots gather over a pot of coffee at the St. Marys Municipal Airport, sharing memories and making some more, too.
St. Marys resident Jerry Bonfardine was a pilot for 40 years.
All of the pilots, one of whom flew in World War II, are from the Elk County or surrounding area, he said. St. Marys born-and-raised native Odo Valentine, who is 104 years old, still makes it out each Sunday.
“It’s mostly to enjoy each other’s company,” Bonfardine said. “We talk about flying history, airports... the weather is a big topic, the condition of our country.”
Flying-related photos and newspaper articles line the walls in the back room, as well as a coffee mug with names of some of the Sunday pilots — Karl, Odo, Dan, Jerry, Bart, Eric, Doris, Scott, Paul and Joe.
Almost all of them were part of the Elk County Flyers group, Bonfardine adds, and one is still an active pilot. The group also talks about those who have since passed away.
Bonfardine recalls when people could get their flying license as young as 16 years old. Today the age requirement is 17. Valentine was flying back when St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg all had an airport.
“Everybody knew everybody who was a pilot,” he said.
Valentine enjoys sharing old pranks between pilots with the group on Sundays, Bonfardine said, many of which bring a good laugh to the group.
Bonfardine recalls Valentine talking about he and fellow pilot Howard McClain landing an airplane on top of a car during a local air show.
On July 4, 1939, Valentine famously flew an airplane over the Kinzua Bridge, the tallest wooden structure in the world at the time, Bonfardine said. At 102 years old, he revisited that same bridge.
Bonfardine describes Valentine as “his mentor.”
“He said he got his love of flying when he was in a grass field and his mother took him for a ride,” he recalls.
Bonfardine can remember taking youth up in the sky with him, letting them take over the controls for a moment and watching the joy on their faces.
The fellowship each Sunday reminds the pilots of what they have in common, Bonfardine said, and the friendships they’ve developed.
“It’s just good-natured conversation,” he said. “I look forward to coming here Sunday mornings.”