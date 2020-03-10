REYNOLDSVILLE — Retired Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department Chief John “Squeak” Scolese was honored one last time as the town was filled with fire trucks and an American flag hung in front of the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home for his funeral last Tuesday.
Scolese, 60, died peacefully in his home Feb. 27
Scolese was a lifetime member of the Reynoldsville Fire Department, and served as the chief for 19 years. He was also an EMT for the Reynoldsville Ambulance Service and a member of the Jefferson County Fireman's Association. He also served as the emergency management coordinator for Reynoldsville and Winslow Township during his time as fire chief.
He was named Citizen of the Year in 2013 by the Reynoldsville Area Business Association.
Reynoldsville Fire Department's Rescue Six led the procession of fire trucks as they departed from the funeral home, traveled down Main Street, and returned to the fire department. The road around the fire hall was blocked off for the day as visiting fire departments parked their trucks along the road as well.
Stations Two from Brookville and West Sandy Hose Company One provided their ladder trucks to hold the American flag along Main Street. Goodwill Hose Company Five and Fourth Ward Hose Company Four provided crews to staff the station while members attended the funeral.
"His next assignment is watching over you all from a higher command post. Once you are the chief, you are always the chief. Never forget he is now your guardian angel..." Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services read for Scolese's final call.
The officers and members of the Reynoldsville Fire Department expressed gratitude to the members of the surrounding companies who took part in the service.
Members of surrounding departments expressed the common sentiment among fire fighters that they would meet him again “on the top floor.”