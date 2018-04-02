DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board recently approved several retirements, effective the last day of the 2017-18 school year.
They include:
- Gerry Quickel, math teacher, at the high school.
- Cathy Solida, science teacher, at the high school.
- Dahlene Reid, paraprofessional, special education teacher aide at the high school.
The following employment/reassignments were also approved:
- Joshua Temchulla was hired as the special education supervisor, effective on or after March 26, at a salary of $73,500 to be pro-rated for the 2017-18 school year, as per Act 93 agreement.
- Marina Kacsmar was hired as a part-time flowing paraprofessional at Wasson Elementary School, up to 1,080 hours, on an as-needed basis, effective Feb. 1 through the remainder of the year.
- John Schneider was added to the list of workers for the 2017-18 athletic season.
The following were hired for the extra-duty positions for the inter-scholastic spring sports for the 2017-18 school year, as per contract: Thomas Hibbert, volleyball head coach; and Jason Gustafson, varsity assistant.
The following were hired for the extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract:
- Football: Head coach Justin Marshall; varsity assistants Derek Marshall, Jim Thompson, T.J. Wingard, Kyle Bish (to be split 50/50 with Todd Stiner), Todd Stiner (to be split 50/50 with Kyle Bish), junior high coordinator Robert Hanzely, junior high assistants Bill Clark, Shawn Hanzely and Jason Shilala.
- Soccer: Head coach Matt Erickson.
- Volleyball (girls): Head coach Jason Gustafson.
- Tennis: Head coach Jenna Kirk.
- Golf (boys): Head coach Chris Taylor.
- Golf (girls): Head coach Barry Abbott.
- Cross country: Head coach Shawn Deemer.
The following volunteers were approved for the 2018-19 athletic season, as submitted: Randy Curley Sr. and Robert Fay, both football.
The board approved and authorized the superintendent to sign the letter with Dinsmore & Shoal LLP to waive any conflict of interest arising from their representative of Janney Montgomery Scott LLP in other transactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.