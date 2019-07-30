The DuBois Area School Board approved several retirements and resignations at last week’s meeting.
The approvals were as follows:
- Jeffrey Lee, school police officer, effective immediately.
- The resignation of Robert Bateman, technology education (industrial arts) teacher, high school, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
- The resignation of Jennifer Gaston, art instructor, high school, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
- The resignation of James Thompson III, elementary teacher, middle school, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year, as well as from the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for football for interscholastic fall sports for the 2019-20 school year, effective immediately.
- The retirement of Rebecca DeAngelo, gifted instructor, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year. Superintendent Wendy Benton thanked her for her 15 years of service to the district.
- The resignation of Agnes Ng, paraprofessional (child specific aide), Wasson Elementary School, effective June 24.