DuBOIS — A new DuBois-based nonprofit organization has recently been launched with one sole purpose in mind — to revive Pennsylvania by enabling people to “raise the standard” in their lives whether that’s finding employment, achieving new personal goals or fighting addiction.
“Revive Pennsylvania wants to enable you to make that progress,” said Executive Director and Co-Founder Dan Kennard. “We hope to do this by radically changing the way we think about nonprofits. Most nonprofits focus on external needs. These are places like food drives, homeless shelters, school supply drives. Every one of these organizations are important and essential to our communities and we will partner with these organizations. However, our focus wants to be on the internal needs. What are the root issues that are causing the external problems that people are experiencing.”
Kennard said Revive Pennsylvania hopes to help people engage in their situations, identify what that root issue is and raise the standard and change their external circumstances.
“The great thing about raising the standard is that it applies to everyone,” said Kennard. “No matter your age, where you live, your income level, you can somehow raise the standard in your lives.”
Kennard said he has done a lot of work with nonprofits and other human service agencies and loves what he does.
“But I had a desire to be more involved with people than I have been in the past,” said Kennard.
He said he was talking to Michael Clement of DuBois one day and knew he had a lot of experience with nonprofits and human services as well.
“I just have this desire to serve our community even more, and I didn’t know what to do with it,” said Kennard. “And when Michael and I shared our passions for this area, we realized we had very similar passions. And so that’s when we decided to create Revive Pennsylvania.”
Clement is not only co-founder, but he is also serving as board president.
The more involved Revive Pennsylvania becomes in the community, it will become more evident what they’re trying to do, Kennard said.
Revive Pennsylvania plans to have programs for all ages, said Kennard.
“That’s kids, youth and adults,” he said.
Revive Pennsylvania is starting in the Tri-County Area — Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties — with hopes to expand in the future, Kennard said.
There are several ways that the public can get involved with Revive PA, said Kennard.
He said the organization is looking for people who have a willingness to serve their communities to help people raise the standard.
“If you simply just have time to give that you can help out with our events, our workshops, maybe you have a skill or a specific expertise that you think would lend well to a program or something like that that we are doing with Revive Pennsylvania,” said Kennard.
He encourages the public to give them a call if interested.
A second way Revive Pennsylvania is seeking help is with facilities.
“One of the major financial cuts we are trying to make with this nonprofit is by not buying a building,” said Kennard. “A building is a huge financial burden and also kind of limits us to where we can be at because it’s a central location. We want to be able to work in many different areas. We’re not looking to own our own building, but we will need buildings for our events and workshops. So if you own a building whether that’s a gymnasium, a church, an event center, anything like that, and you’d be willing to partner with us, we’d love to find a way that we can partner together and be able to have some events at your location.”
A third way to become involved with Revive Pennsylvania is with ideas.
“We have lots of ideas of how we can get involved in this area, but our philosophy is that we would like to listen to our community,” said Kennard. “If you find ways that you think we can better raise the standard in this area, please let us know and we’d be happy to look into that and find ways that we can better serve our communities.”
Finally, finances is another need of the nonprofit organization, said Kennard.
“We are looking at a lot of ways to limit the financial burden,” said Kennard. “However, there still is a need for finances. This is so we can have good quality events and we also hope to have paid staff one day. Right now we are fully working off of volunteers, but in order for this organization to really grow into what we hope it to be and serve in its best capacity that will take some financial help so that we can pay some staff to do so.”
Anyone interested in giving financially to Revive Pennsylvania is asked to visit their website to see opportunities for corporate sponsorships or, if someone personally just wants to give, there are ways to do that as well, said Kennard.
The first set of life coaching adult workshops starts this month and is called, “Discover Yourself In: The Leadership Lab.” It will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 19, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 and lunch will be provided. The free classes will be taught by Executive and Personal Development Coach and Author Peggy Caruso at 1590 Kiwanis Trail, DuBois. The workshops will focus on leadership, work/life balance, time/stress management, and effective communication.
Though the workshop is free to attend, Kennard said people are asked to register by emailing him at dank@revivepa.com or call 814-299-7190.
Another event is for youth and is a partnership between Revive PA and the DuBois Dream basketball team. There will be a pop up 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the First Baptist Church gym, 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois. There is no cost to participate. The tournament is open to teens going into grades seven through 12. To pre-register a team, call or text 570-507-4233 or email dank@revivepa.com.
In addition to Kennard and Clement, Revive PA board members include Treasurer Holli Bash, Peggy Caruso, Ben Hayes, Becky Hoover, Nikki Iozzo and Carrie Lockard.
To learn more about the organization, visit the website at revive-pa.com. Interested individuals can also follow Revive Pennsylvania on Facebook and Instagram — @revivepennsylvania.