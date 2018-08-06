DuBOIS — All throughout the summer, go-kart racers and enthusiasts gather at a full-function racing facility off of Oklahoma Salem Road in DuBois, revving up for a good time.
For many people, the motor speedway race track in DuBois is considered a “hidden secret.”
Locals are familiar with Hummingbird Speedway of Reynoldsville and other tracks, but some DuBois residents are unaware that there is one in their own backyard.
For more than 20 years, Owners Andy and Sherry Watt have been giving riders a safe place to race — a hometown track where riders of many classes can compete and get a little dirty.
RACE-1 Motor Speedway, located off Oklahoma Salem Road in DuBois on Fox Run Road, opened in the late ‘90s.
“It’s hard to believe we have been here for 21 years, advertised all over and still, most people don’t know about us,” Andy said.
Go-kart racing tends to be safer and more family oriented than other forms of racing. Not only do children and younger adults get excited about it, but families like to watch them race and cheer them on.
RACE-1 Motor Speedway also ensures that the track is maintained and properly prepared for the karts.
Throughout the months of April through October, there are Friday night races and also occasional Saturday events.
The Keystone Unlimited All Stars, the western Pennsylvania region of muscle kart racing, visited Motor 1 Speedway in mid July, Andy said, which was one of their biggest events.
The track is an eighth of a mile long, with a professionally maintained clay surface. Homemade food, a family-friendly playground for little ones and fellowship are involved.
Several race families have been involved in the track for the entire 21 years, Andy said. Most racers have family members attend to help with maintaining their kart and getting them ready for take off.
Each racer gets two qualifying events, and a feature race at each event.
The next event will be Friday, Aug. 10.
For more information, visit www.race1info.com, call 814-590-4139 or email {span}Race-1@comcast.net.{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.