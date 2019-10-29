REYNOLDSVILLE — The first annual Autumn in the Park Artisan and Vendor Fair was held at Reynlow Park on Sunday, despite cold weather.
The vendors were along the parking lot next to Pavilion one, so there was a structure nearby where they could seek shelter from the sporadic rain of the day. The parking lot was filled with just over 30 vendors all offering unique wares.
“There’s been a lot of people, it’s been constant,” said Kelly Williams, one of the event coordinators. “We’ve had a steady flow in and out all day.”
Some of the vendors said they were surprised at how well they had done since it was the first year for the event. The weather also might have deterred people from coming out, but it was still good attendance for a first year, organizers said.
Tracy Weber and her sister, Kelly Williams, coordinated the Autumn in the Park event as a fundraiser for the park after hearing the park directors were worried about finances. All the fees collected from vendors went directly to the park, and vendors kept 100 percent of their sales.
“There is so much more to the park than just a few pavilions. Growing up near Reynlow Park, my family and I spent a lot of time there,” Weber said. “My kids are now enjoying the park and all the special memories we’ve made there.”
Williams and Weber are already planning to have another Autumn in the Park event next year, but they are thinking of having it closer to the end of September in the hopes for warmer weather.
Weber said the goal of the event was to give people a reason to come to Reynlow Park and see what a great place the park is. The vendor fair had even brought some people to the park who had never visited it before, she said.
Williams and Weber are Reynlow Park directors, but have been working to help with publicity and events in the park lately. Weber created a Facebook page, and has been promoting events and the park as a whole with the page. Williams made the Reynlow Park website, Reynlowpark.weebly.com to easily show all the amenities and pricing the park offers.
The information previously available online about the park was outdated and incorrect, and the simple steps of a new website and Facebook page have already been making a difference. Weber, Williams, and their brother Scott Williams have also been updating signs around the park with current contact information, allowing people to book rentals in the park easily.
The two agreed the board does a good job with the park, but needed some help with the technology aspect of promoting it.
“Reynlow Park holds a special place in the hearts of many local residents, and with their help we plan on the park being open for years to come,” Weber said.