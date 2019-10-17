REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynlow Park will host its first Autumn in the Park Artisan and Vendor Fair to celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary.
Autumn in the Park is set for Oct. 27 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is to celebrate Reynlow Park’s 50th year, and will be an annual event at the park. Over those 50 years, the park has been used to host family reunions, weddings, parties and picnics.
Reynlow Park encompasses 600 acres with four pavilions, a stage, a gazebo, primitive camping sites, a fishing pond, two volleyball nets, two playground areas, horseshoe pits, hiking trails, and the Sportsman’s Dam. The park is also equipped with electricity, bathrooms, and dumpsters.
There will be no charge for admission to the event and it will be family friendly. A booth will be set up for the park and park themed merchandise will be available. Reynoldsville artist Maxine King will also be selling her original artwork, and donating all proceeds to the park.
Some vendors who have confirmed they will be at the event are Ten Tiny Ties, LaCroix Alpacas, Three Prim Sisters, Red Neck Rustic Designs, and many more. The full list of confirmed vendors can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
In addition to the artisan vendors, food will be offered by food vendors including Dimmick’s Roadway Cafe, Kent’s Concessions, Fedder concessions, and more listed on the event page. Some of the food to be offered includes kettle corn, hot sandwiches, Keto/Gluten friendly pork or brisket salads, rolled ice cream, and bubble tea.
Tracy Weber is the event coordinator.