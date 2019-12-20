REYNOLDSVILLE — Members of the Reynoldsville Borough Council heard an update on the community’s police station when they met this week.
Mayor Peach Caltagarone said the committee had received a list from David Rishell, building trades instructor at Jeff Tech. Students from the building trade department will do as much of the work of renovating the police station as possible.
Council member John Burkett has a meeting with Rishell to get to know him better so he can better work with him and his students. He said he would also like to be involved because of his background in construction.
Burkett said there will be some components of the project that Jeff Tech students won’t be able to help with because of their more technical nature. One of the steps will be making a walkway connecting the back of the borough building to the ambulance garage.
Caltagarone also said he would like to set up transportation for any of the students who are willing to come work on the station.
“That was one of the issues he had, was how to get the students here and then get them back,” Caltagarone said.
Burkett said he would like to see progress made to show the public the council is serious about the project. He believes having the back room done will show the council intends to complete the station.
“I think it would be nice just to get this back room done just to see a little bit of progress, so everybody knows that it is going to move along like we said it was going move along, and it will get completed at some point,” Burkett said.
Chief Troy Bell also spoke about the need for an interview room once again. The layout of the room is still being considered, because there must be two exits in the building. The police are hoping to have a lobby, a private interview room, surveillance cameras, and a holding cell or way of detaining people.
Cpl. Ted Race, the patrol supervisor with the DuBois-based state police was also present at the meeting, coming to offer a partnership between his station and Reynoldsville. He told Bell he was welcome to come see how their station was set up if he wanted to. Instead of having a holding cell, they have a bench. The problem with this for Reynoldsville is that they usually only have one officer on duty at a time, and wouldn’t have an officer who could monitor the bench.