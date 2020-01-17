REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council is reworking its 2020 budget after a problem was discovered by Borough Administrative Assistant Jackie Dixon.
When Dixon was reporting the borough’s budget figures to the state, she noticed there were problems with the taxes, and a difference in how the tax ordinances are advertised as compared with regular ordinances. Those issues made the borough’s 2020 tax ordinances invalid.
A motion was made by council member John Burkett to reopen the 2020 budget, saying the council needed to look at it in its entirety again while it was open.
Council President Bill Cebulskie called for a work session on Jan. 13, two days before the council’s regularly scheduled meeting, to review what needed to be changed.
During the council meeting Wednesday evening, Jan. 15, it was announced the new budget came in lower than the budget previously announced. The total budget amount was slightly reduced from $880,670 to $879,070.
The per capita tax was originally increased to a level above state limits, but is now set at $10. The occupational assessment tax will go up 10 percent, and real estate taxes will go up one mill. The fee for delinquent taxes was also increased from $60 to $100.
The council also made changes that reduced expenditures and moved the savings to the sinking fund, which is used as an emergency fund throughout the year.
The state requires municipalities to adopt a budget by Feb. 15. The Reynoldsville council has scheduled a final meeting on the budget Feb. 12 at the fire hall to take final action on the budget.