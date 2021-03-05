REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council appointed Nichole Walk as the new code enforcement officer during a meeting Wednesday evening.
The council was trying to wait to make a new appointment until after all of previous code enforcement officer Larry Kirkwood’s hearings were finished, but felt they could not wait any longer.
There were two applicants for the position, Walk and Frank Bartley. The recommendation from the Personnel Committee was to hire Walk because she lives in the borough and has already been studying code enforcement on her own.
“After going over both applications, we feel that Nichole is here in town and she’s really getting into it on the computer and getting more educated, so we feel that she should have the position,” said Tucker August, council member and committee member.
She was approved in a unanimous roll call vote from the council. Walk, who is also a member of borough council, said she had been collecting a list of properties she believes need addressed, and was prepared to start the process the next day.
Councilmember Robin McMillen clarified that though Kirkwood is still technically employed by the borough until his last hearings are complete, he is not working any hours.
Members of the public who were present at the meeting spoke up to ask about properties they have concerns over, saying illegal burning is taking place and garbage is collecting. Walk confirmed that she would be sending certified letters to the owners.
“I’ll take care of that. The problem was I sent them a letter… but in the midst of things, there was no decision when the code enforcement left, so there wasn’t really anything we could do, but I plan on addressing that,” Walk said.
The council also addressed a second building in town with a collapsed roof, located at the corner of Gordon Alley and Swamp Alley. This building is also owned by Jack Shuttleworth, who is the owner of the first building the roof collapsed on during September last year.
Councilman Darren Scolese said he believes the weight of the snow caused the collapse, and the insurance company is waiting for the snow to melt before investigating.
August also spoke up to question the borough crew going onto properties to board them up, and the liability this put on the borough workers.
“If the borough is aware of a dangerous property and has access to it and doesn’t act on it there can be legal issues,” said Joe Ryan, borough solicitor.
Tucker was concerned about the crew not having permission from the property owner to be there. Walk explained that permission is not needed once an issue has been brought to the borough’s attention.
She went on to say that once a letter is sent to the property owner about the problems, giving them a period to address the problems, the borough no longer needs their permission to board it up for safety reasons if nothing is done. She also said if the property owner does not fix it on their own, they can be billed to reimburse the borough for worker rates, materials and worker benefit rate.
“That’s why if they do, I think they need to keep a log of all that so that we have it for them,” Council President Bill Cebulskie said.
Walk said she will be addressing the buildings as soon as possible to get the process started for some of the properties she knows about around the borough.