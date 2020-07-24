REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council approved a resolution allowing a liquor license transfer to the One Stop Convenience Store.
Jim Brown, owner of the One Stop in Reynoldsville attended the meeting to request a liquor license transfer. The requested liquor license will come from the Who Cares Bar located south of Brockway on Route 219.
Mark Kozar, an attorney with Flaherty and O’Hara Law firm presented the request for One Stop Convenience Store.
“The liquor code was amended in 2002. It allows the PLCB to approve the transfer of a liquor license from any municipality in Jefferson County to any other municipality so long as you, the receiving municipality, issues a resolution permitting that transfer,” Kozar said.
When a fire destroyed the One Stop in January 2019, the new building was built to meet the specifications required for a liquor license in anticipation of this action. The new store now has seating for 30 people and a beer cooler.
“Thanks for all the support in Reynoldsville through the fire and everything. It’s been a rough year and a half but we’re back where we need to be. We couldn’t have done that without help from the community,” Brown said.
Beer and wine sales will be limited to Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to store closing hours. Sunday sales cannot begin until 9 a.m.
There will be a two drink limit per person, per day for on-premises consumption of alcohol, in addition to any COVID-19 restrictions. There can be no happy hour or drink specials. The store will have a 100-percent carding policy, and will use a card scanner to identify false or underage IDs or expired driver’s license. A valid ID is required for purchase of alcohol.