REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council continued discussions of borough personnel during its work session Wednesday evening.
Council President Bill Cebulskie explained the council had officially received the letter of resignation from Tom Ferko from the Sewage and Water Authority. He thanked him for his years of service to the borough. His resignation was approved.
“The authority that’s in place now, things are moving along very fast. We’re making a lot of changes,” Cebulskie said.
He said the authority discussed it and decided that Mike Beck would be a good fit for the authority board. Beck will fill Ferko’s seat, which is the 2023 seat.
“At this point the authority would like Mike Beck to be brought in because of his expertise with how things work back there, and he can be an asset to the board,” Cebulskie said.
Beck was approved by the council to fill this seat on the authority.
Council also received a letter of resignation from Larry Kirkwood, the borough code enforcement officer.
“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the borough of my employment. I enjoy my employment and the people I work with, but due to recent complaints and concerns that were voiced by council members at the January meeting, I feel it is best to move on. It came to my attention last week that code enforcement letters are being sent out to property owners without my knowledge. If the Code Enforcement Committee feels they can take over code enforcement for Reynoldsville, I feel there is no longer a need for myself,” Kirkwood wrote in his letter of resignation.
Kirkwood has been the Code Enforcement Officer since 2015. Cebulskie suggested the council wait to approve his resignation until his active hearings are completed.
“I wish you wouldn’t do it, but it is what it is, so I wish you good luck,” said Darren Scolese, council member.
Council then entered into an executive session for legal and personnel matters. They did not expect action to come from the session.