REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council approved several events throughout the summer during a work session meeting Wednesday, giving the OK to a car show and a gun drawing to be held at the football field.
The first event coming up is the Reynoldsville Fire Company Outdoor Gun Extravaganza set for May 22. The event will start at 3 p.m. Councilman and Fire Chief Darren Scolese presented the gun raffle to have the event finalized.
Fireman Andrew Flock had already attended a council meeting in the past to share some of the details of the event with council, but the event was not approved until there were more details known.
“Obviously we’re going to use half the football field, we’re going to put our snow fence up from the grandstands across, and then everything’s going to be enclosed as far as alcohol and that goes, and we will have our liquor license like we get every year for our gun drawing,” Scolese said.
The tennis courts will have tents with tables and chairs set up, and people will be welcome to bring their own pop-up tents on the football field. The department also got approval to use the concession stand to sell drinks out of, and will be serving food out of the basement of the fire hall.
The fence at the field was damaged from snow pileup, so the department is going to take that portion of fence down so that it is opened, and once the event is done, they will bring a fencing company in to fix it. Scolese said they are considering having two big doors installed there when they fix it.
Deitz Alley will be blocked off for the event, and the other gates will be kept closed to keep track of anyone drinking alcohol and making sure IDs are checked.
The council approved both the use of the public park, and the blocking of Deitz Alley for the event.
The next event came from David Marchioni, who is setting up a car show as a fundraiser to benefit the Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee in September.
“I want to propose if we could use the Reynoldsville football field for a fundraiser for the war memorial. It would be a cruise-in car type of show with vintage and current vehicles, including motorcycles,” Marchioni said.
He told the council there will be a registration fee of $20, and the prize money has already been gathered and donated. He said the event would also be open for the fire department to get involved if they would like to have a fundraiser, as well as the Reynoldsville Falcons.
Marchioni has already spoken with the Memorial Park Committee and Scott Wolfgang with the Falcons.
“I just think at this time, COVID’s going to be lifted, the bans on COVID is going to be lifted by then because the majority of the people will be vaccinated, and this is a time to strike at it because people are cabin fevered and want something to do,” Marchioni said.
He also offered that churches could have bake sales to raise some money. He is planning to hold the event on a Sunday because the Falcons play on Saturday, and that brings money into the community for restaurants and other businesses.
The event is being planned for Sept. 12 and a rain date of Sept. 19. He is willing to approach the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to provide a deputy to the town for security that day.
Councilmember Robin McMillen asked about event insurance the borough might need. The council discussed the insurance, and said they would approve the event contingent on the proper insurance being in place.