REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council had some brief discussions about the Water and Sewer Authority during its meeting Wednesday.
Council President Bill Cebulskie confirmed the Pennsylvania State Police have opened an investigation into the Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority for an alleged theft or disposition of funds.
“It is official that the state police are launching an investigation into things. There’s no real details on that,” he said.
Cebulskie, who is also a member of the water authority, added the board is discussing options concerning the authority, including selling it to a private company or incorporating another authority such as storm water. No decision has been made on this yet.
“Council has also thrown around some other options to possibly look at, the option of selling the water to a private company or incorporating new authorities into it… We’re just exploring options on that but no decisions were made,” Cebulskie said. “I think we need to do more homework on the options that we’ve been talking about.”
During the public comments portion of the meeting, a citizen questioned the smell still remaining in the borough water.
Cebulskie said the smell had improved since repairing the carbon feeder, but that it hadn’t completely gone away yet. The authority believes they need to flush the remaining water from the system to fix this remaining smell.
“It definitely got better, the carbon feeder is working, but I think the lines are going to need flushed and we’re just going to have to wait until the conditions are a little more ideal for that,” Cebulskie said.
The next authority meeting will be March 10 at 4 p.m. at the authority building.