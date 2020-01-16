REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council began an open discussion about regionalizing the community's police force during its meeting Wednesday evening.
The conversation was initiated by Council Member Bill Cebulskie Jr., who said he had talked with the Mayor Peach Caltagarone, and he was for the regionalization of the police force. He said the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs has a number of publications about regionalization.
“Pennsylvania is one of the only states in the country actually that has such small municipalities, and that it seems to be the more common trend to lots of small municipalities who are able to provide limited coverage,” Cebulskie said.
He said it can take half an hour to 45 minutes for the State Police to get to the borough, or surrounding township, when they are needed. He said he felt it was a discussion the council needed to have to see where each member stands on the topic.
“It's not only us. It's not only Reynoldsville that has issues with police coverage of small municipalities. It's widespread,” Cebulskie said.
He suggested the council consider which municipalities and townships with whom they might want to pursue regionalization, saying it would take a lot of work moving forward.
Sykesville and Winslow Townships were the two with whom Cebulskie felt the council should open discussions. Council member John Burkett expressed concerns regarding the size of Winslow Township, and suggested reaching out to the Brookville Police Department as well to cover the area near Pinecreek Township.
The council decided to start with Sykesville and Winslow Township to see if they would be interested, and work out from there. Bill Cebulskie Sr. said he didn't feel council needed a motion for the project yet. The younger Cebulskie agreed to take the lead on the project.
Burkett also provided an update on the progress of the police station. The tentative start for the first room will be Jan. 20 now that Jeff Tech students have secured permission slips for the project. Burkett said he would be meeting with them once the project is started.