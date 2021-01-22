REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council expressed some frustrations with the slow progress of Code Enforcement Officer Larry Kirkwood during a meeting Wednesday evening.
The Code Enforcement Committee is made up of Darren Scolese, Tucker August and Nicole Walk. Right away, August shared that he is upset with Kirkwood’s performance as the code enforcement officer.
“I am tired of his excuses. We try to have meetings with him, he brings up more excuses. Nicole down there went and did all that work on these abandoned buildings and then he tells her he can’t do it or something. I’m just fed up with it,” August said.
The newest council member, Walk, spoke up during the code enforcement report to share some research she had done on her own into the borough codes and houses that don’t meet those codes.
Walk said she had found four houses in the borough on her own that she believed the council could take action against based on code enforcement and ordinances. She did not give details about the houses during the public forum, but said that she had been researching the borough ordinances on her own time for this purpose.
“It’s in the code, it’s black and white. We can give them 30 days on run down buildings,” Walk said. “I read this thing over and over, and if you go by the code, we can do something about it. We have that right.”
Walk went to say that part of beautifying the town is going after homes and buildings that are neglected and in need of repair of demolition.
She also said when she approached Kirkwood with her research into the codes and buildings, Kirkwood told her the borough does not go by the code book she was using. Council President Bill Cebulskie said they needed to have Kirkwood present at the next meeting to explain this so the council understood what codes the borough uses.
The council agreed to send a letter to Kirkwood requesting he be present at the next meeting, which will be the work session at the beginning of February.
When asked about a house Kirkwood had been working on a conservatorship to take over a property in town, Scolese said this has been at a standstill as well.
Shuttleworth property
Cebulskie asked if the Shuttleworth property had been finished yet, as he saw the bank’s drive-thru window was open in the alley again.
Scolese said he wasn’t sure if the rubber roof was completely finished because the workers had started it during the big snowstorm. Cebulskie said he can see the building from his house, and that it looks finished.