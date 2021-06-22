REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council named Jim Brown, owner of the Reynoldsville One Stop Convenience Store, the Citizen of the Month for June.
Council President Bill Cebulskie highlighted Brown’s commitment to the Reynoldsville community, particularly after the store was destroyed by a fire in January 2019. Prior to the fire, One Stop had been in Reynoldsville since 2007, and employed about 10 people.
Brown vowed the store would return after the fire, rather than moving to a new location. He remained at his location and rebuilt his store, even planning ahead during the construction for the request of a liquor license.
“Thanks for all the support in Reynoldsville through the fire and everything. It’s been a rough year and a half but we’re back where we need to be. We couldn’t have done that without help from the community,” Brown said at a previous council meeting after requesting the liquor license.
Brown shared how grateful he was for the help the council, borough employees, fire department and residents gave him after the fire and during the rebuild process.
He also highlighted the hard work of his staff and their dedication, saying he has a great crew who loves everybody in town.