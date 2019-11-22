REYNOLDSVILLE — Christmas lights were a topic of discussion when the Reynoldsville Borough Council met this week.
During the Street Light Committee report, members of the council learned all the bulbs in the Christmas decorations have been changed for this year, but the community will need to purchase more white bulbs for next year.
Discussion focused on whether the borough would continue to use white lights or change to colored bulbs for next year. The borough has more colored bulbs left than white bulbs. In the end no decision was made.
The borough began hanging decorations early Thursday morning for this year’s lighting. Reynoldsville will have a community tree lighting on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.
The council also discussed the Reynoldsville Community Pool, and heard from Jill Heffner, the pool manager, about how the fundraising efforts have been progressing. The pool has been getting help from Brad Lashinsky for possible grants, and he is going to be reaching out to Sen. Joe Scarnati.
Heffner also said she had written a letter to U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, but had not been offered any help other than some other grant suggestions. The sand filter system is her biggest concern for the pool, and though she believes it will be able to remain open for one more year, it is a day by day operation.
“I think we can get by for another year by putting some band aids on things, but the thing that concerns me the most is the sand filter that is resting on bricks. We don’t know what kind of shape that is in,” Heffner said.