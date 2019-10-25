REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Borough Council President T.J. Sliwinski has resigned from that position.
Sliwinski said he had been reflecting on the decision for a while, and feels it is time for the best candidates to be elected to the borough. He said it was an honor to be the voice of the residents, but over the past few months his professional life has taken much of his time.
He said he doesn’t believe he has been giving the time needed to head the council and give residents the voice they deserve.
There will be four seats open on council in the upcoming November elections, but Sliwinski’s resignation will not affect the election in any way. According to Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan, the resignation cannot be accepted until the next council meeting.
The next council meeting was scheduled to take place on Oct. 23, but was cancelled because there weren’t enough members able to attend.
Once Sliwinski’s resignation is accepted the council will have 30 days to appoint a replacement. If they fail to do this, the vacancy board will have an additional 15 days to appoint his replacement. If the position is still not filled, the Court of Common Pleas will appoint someone on petition by the board.
When someone is appointed to fill the position, they will hold it until the next municipal election cycle, which will be in two years.
A new date has not been set for the next Borough Council Meeting.