REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council heard an update on the possibility of a zoning ordinance for the borough from Solicitor Joe Ryan during the council meeting Wednesday evening.
Ryan said he, Councilman Darren Scolese, and Reynoldsville Community Association President Sarah Caltagarone met with engineers from the EADS Group to go over the process of rezoning. The council has been specifically focused on getting the downtown area from Third Street to Fifth Street zoned commercial because of the grant money this would make available.
This recommendation came from the RCA Blueprint Community Committee. Ryan has been pursuing this possibility for months, and had an update for the council. He said he had just received an estimate from Tracy Frampton with EADS for the zoning.
“It’s an estimate for doing the work required to prepare a zoning ordinance. That would include getting public participation, having public hearings, and laying out what the ordinance would be and what the purpose is. The estimated cost from the engineer would be $23,750,” Ryan said.
Borough President Bill Cebulskie said this cost was more than he was expecting it to be. Ryan explained this cost covers the zoning of not only Main Street, but a full zoning of town, and the cost could fluctuate higher or lower depending on what the borough decided to do.
“We can try to modify that figure based on what we feel the borough needs or doesn’t need. I’m sure they were probably talking about a pretty comprehensive zoning ordinance, and we’d want it to be comprehensive, but we may not need it to be as specific as what they’re thinking,” Ryan said.
He said the Blueprint Community has been interested in the zoning for grant funding on projects they currently don’t qualify for because of the lack of zoning. He said during his time with council, this has also been something the council has always been interested in, but could never find out a number.
He said EADS also suggested zoning the industrial park as industrial, and any other properties in that area would be grandfathered in. Frampton indicated the whole process could take nine months to a year to complete. This is because of the process of public hearings and public involvement that requires sending out surveys and advertising meetings.
“I think if you spoke to Sarah, or anybody who is involved in the blueprint communities, it would be advisable to seriously consider this because the monies that are out there that would become available that we can’t get our hands on,” Frampton said.
The RCA and Blueprint Community Committee have their meetings the second Thursday of the month at the Bellamauro Social Hall at 7 p.m.
The borough also gave an update on the games of skill ordinance, saying that Councilmember Michael Popson had provided a list of the number of machines in town, and where they are all located. The council will review the list and discuss this further during the work session in April.