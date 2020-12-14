REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council is going to be taking new precautions during the next council meeting to take place Wednesday.
Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, and Gov. Tom Wolf’s new guidelines, the Reynoldsville Borough Council will be conducting its next meeting under new rules. The meeting will still be held as scheduled on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Reynoldsville Fire Hall.
The meeting will be limited to only those who call the borough office to be placed on the agenda. Only one person per topic will be allowed to enter into the meeting. Only one person at a time will be allowed into the building to discuss their topic of concern.
Those interested in addressing the council should contact Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon at 814-653-2110.
Those unable to attend the meeting can have their concerns read to the council by dropping off written concerns in the mail slot at the borough office. These will also be read to council and addressed at the meeting.
Masks must be worn and social distancing must be followed.
The borough office is also closed to the public at this time. The borough can be contacted through the number listed above during normal business hours.
The borough tax collector office is also closed at this time. Anyone who has a payment can put it through the mail slot in the tax collector’s door. To get a receipt, there must be a self addressed, stamped envelope included.
Any payments after Dec. 18 will need to be paid by cash or cashier’s check. Questions for the tax office should be directed to 814-653-7792.