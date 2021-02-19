REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council discussed the opening for a code enforcement officer and the struggles the code enforcement board is currently experiencing during its meeting on Wednesday.
The council has yet to accept the resignation of current Code Enforcement Officer Larry Kirkwood, as they are waiting for his last hearings to be completed. The council once again put off accepting the resignation because these hearings were continued.
“His hearings, I guess, got continued, so it’s probably best to keep him in that position until the hearings end,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president. “He said he was going to stay on to finish them, but the position, we need to do something with that.”
During the discussion of the position, council approved a code enforcement officer to be 24 hours a week at $14.90 an hour. The council doesn’t expect to replace Kirkwood until the next regular meeting.
Later in the meeting, during the committee reports, Council member Nicole Walk said the code enforcement committee has been struggling since the news of Kirkwood’s resignation. She said that notices being sent out by the committee are mostly being ignored right now.
Until a new code enforcement officer is appointed, and a new number is applied for in the courts, the committee can’t do much.
“It needs someone that can enforce what’s being sent out, because now the town knows that for the most part any letters they get are from the committee,” Walk said.
Walk said she has been taking courses and seminars on code enforcement, and doesn’t have an answer on what to do until someone is hired. She is also planning on applying for the position.
“I’ve taken six seminars on this and everything, and we need to get someone and get a number because now it’s just a joke,” Walk said.
The council entered into an executive session at the end of the meeting to further discuss some code enforcement and legal issues.
Troopers Helping TroopersThe council also approved to donate $100 to the Troopers Helping Troopers organization in memory of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Monty Mitchell.
“With all the extra support they’ve been giving us lately, we thought it might be nice to (donate). I did talk to the captain, and this Troopers Helping Troopers, they flew his entire family in for everything since it was unexpected,” said Cebulskie.
Water qualityCebulskie acknowledged the complaints he has received about the water in town.
“If anyone’s noticed the water in town, it’s pretty stinky, smells bad, doesn’t taste like normal. That’s because the carbon feeder broke and we’re ordering a new one, and it takes 30 days to come in,” he said.
According to Cebulskie the water is safe, there aren’t any problems with it, and that only the taste is affected.