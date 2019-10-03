REYNOLDSVILLE — Halloween will be celebrated here on Oct. 27 this year but in 2020 it will be observed on Halloween Day itself, the Reynoldsville Borough Council decided Wednesday night at its regular monthly meeting.
The Reynoldsville Community Association made the request that trick or treating and the Halloween parade be held on Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m. There will also be a trunk-or-treat event at C.G. Johnson Elementary School during the same time. After trick or treating, there will be a dance a the Bellamauro event hall as well.
Mayor Peach Caltagarone said he thought the town should move trick or treating back to Halloween next year. This was supported by many of the council members, and the council agreed it would move back to Halloween next year.
Curb issueKim and Mike Wells of Mancuso’s Restaurant were on the agenda to address the council about a water problem that is believed to be the result of there being no curb in front of Mancuso’s Restaurant. The restaurant was busy and they were unable to make it to the meeting, but council member Ralph August said he knew of the situation and addressed it.
Since there is no curb there, when water runs down the street, it doesn’t always make it to the drain. When it doesn’t, it goes into the Wells’ basement. August said the problem had been ongoing for years, and the council had just been “patching” it each time. August had secured an estimate to install a curb for $3,500 and said the council should move to do something other than patching it repeatedly.
August moved to accept the curb installation for $3,500 and the council approved the action.
Pool grant rejectedThe council also reported that grant funds requested for the Reynoldsville Pool were not approved by the Greenway Trails and Recreation Program.
“Without that, I don’t know how we’ll go on. We need so much work done. I mean the pool is 50 some years old... I hate to lose it, but this isn’t good,” Jill Heffner said of the pool.
Empty lotsCouncil President T.J. Sliwinski addressed two empty lots owned by the borough on West Main Street. Sliwinski proposed listing the property with a Realtor. Whether it is sold as two lots or combined into one, he suggested leaving up to the realtor.
The discussion of selling the properties was eventually tabled, because a resolution is required.
Next meetingThe next council meeting will be Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. in the borough office.